Indiana Still Projected to Make NCAA Tournament After Michigan State Loss

Indiana still has a lot work to do to ensure its spot in the NCAA Tournament. We take a look at where the Hoosiers currently stand in the projections.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Saturday's loss to Michigan State, it felt like all was lost for Indiana basketball.

Perhaps fans still haven't gotten over the draining defeat, but as it stands, Indiana (12-10, 7-8) is still projected by most to make the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana has two major opportunities this week to pick up quality wins and boost its resume, first starting with a road game at Rutgers on Wednesday, followed up by a home game against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.

Ahead of this big week, we take a look at where the Hoosiers stand in the most recent NCAA Tournament projections as of Monday, Feb. 22.

Mike DeCourcy

Mike DeCourcy of FoxSports, who is also a Big Ten Network analyst, has the Hoosiers as an eleven seed right now.

Last week DeCourcy had the Hoosiers as one of the last four in, so there was a lot of shuffling around the bubble this past weekend that allowed Indiana to remain in despite the loss.

In his bracket, Indiana would play Tennessee in the first round.

Jerry Palm

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has kept the Hoosiers as one of the last four into the NCAA Tournament.

This is where Palm had Indiana last week as well. Joining Indiana in the last four in would be Saint Louis, North Carolina and Colorado.

In Palm's bracket, Indiana would play Colorado in the play-in game, and the winner of that would face Virginia in the first round.

Joe Lunardi

Archie Miller's favorite bracketologist Joe Lunardi hasn't updated his NCAA Tournament projections since Feb. 19, which means Lunardi's recent projections for Indiana don't include the Michigan State loss, but prior to that game he had Indiana as one of the last four byes.

Lunardi has Indiana listed as a No. 10 seed at the moment. He has Indiana's first-round matchup coming against Colorado, where the winner would take on the winner of Villanova and Vermont.

Lunardi has 10 Big Ten teams making the field.

There's still a lot of work to be done for the Hoosiers to get safely in the tournament, but the good thing is they're on the right side of the bubble at the moment and have plenty of opportunities ahead of them.

Indiana will take the floor again on Wednesday night against Rutgers at 8 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

