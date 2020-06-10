2 Indiana Basketball Documentaries Features in 24-Hour Big Ten Takeover

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Christian Watford we know. "The Shot" will live on in infamy for Indiana fans. But Bill Torphy? Do you know his story?

You'll be able to find out Thursday night when Indiana takes over the Big Ten Network for 24 hours and features two new documentaries on Indiana basketball.

Beginning at 6 a.m. ET Thursday, June 11, and continuing through 5 a.m. Friday, June 12, the Big Ten Network will devote its coverage to great moments, victories, and stories about IU sports as part of its Big Ten Network Takeover. Highlighting the 23 hours of coverage is the debut of two new documentaries about these former IU Basketball players.

The Blueline Pictures short documentary, Not Pictured, tells the story of Bedford’s Bill Torphy, a member of IU’s first National Championship team in 1940 who was not only lost too early, but whose presence on that ground-breaking team was all but forgotten for decades. The documentary will air for the first time Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, Watford will be featured in the BTN’s new documentary series, The B1G Moment. The new documentary series will provide a half-hour deep dive into the context and great stories that surrounded Watford’s unforgettable buzzer-beating 3-pointer that lifted the Hoosiers to a stunning upset win over No. 1 Kentucky in 2011, and announced IU Basketball’s return to national prominence.

In addition to those two documentaries, there will also be another opportunity to see Blueline Pictures documentary Worth the Wait, which chronicles IU Men’s Soccer’s eight-overtime win over Duke in 1982 that earned the program’s first-ever NCAA Championship. While the film is centered on that seminal event, it also details Coach Jerry Yeagley’s journey in building the program from an intramural sport to varsity status. It offers perspectives from Yeagley and many of the other influential individuals who helped build the program from the ground floor, and those who have subsequently maintained that level of excellence since Yeagley’s retirement. The film will air Thursday at 11 a.m.

Finally, Hoosier fans will also be able to enjoy numerous great victories and teams from IU men’s and women’s basketball, football, men’s soccer and baseball. Among the highlights are a re-airing of IU Football’s 1979 Holiday Bowl win over BYU; Men’s Basketball’s 1993 home court wins against Michigan’s Fab Five and Glenn Robinson’s Purdue Boilermakers; and the Women’s Basketball team’s four-overtime win against Michigan State in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament.

BTN Takeover Complete Listings

Thursday, June 11

9 a.m. — Men's Soccer vs. Michigan, 2019 Big Ten Championship Game

11 a.m. — Men's Soccer Documentary, "Worth the Wait''

1 p.m. — Football vs. Purdue, 2019

2 p.m. — Football vs. Nebraska, 2019

Women's Basketball vs. Michigan State 2018 (Video recall) 5 p.m. — Women's Basketball vs. Purdue, 2020

7:30 p.m. — Men's Basketball Documentary, "Not Pictured''

8 p.m. — Men's Basketball vs. Kentucky, 2011

9 p.m. — Men's Basketball Documentary, "The B1G Moment: Christian Watford"

9:30 p.m. — Men's Basketball vs Kentucky, 1990

10:30 p.m. — Men's Basketball vs. Purdue, 1993

11:30 p.m. — Men's Basketball vs. Michigan, 1993