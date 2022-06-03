Skip to main content
Indiana Launches NIL Partnership with Campus Ink

Indiana Launches NIL Partnership with Campus Ink

Indiana University Athletics announced on Friday that it has agreed to an NIL merchandising agreement with Campus Ink. Every Indiana student athlete will have a personalized digital locker room featuring officially licensed merchandise.

USA Today

Indiana University Athletics announced on Friday that it has agreed to an NIL merchandising agreement with Campus Ink. Every Indiana student athlete will have a personalized digital locker room featuring officially licensed merchandise.

Indiana University and Campus Ink announced on Friday an agreement that will provide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) merchandising opportunities for all IU student athletes. 

"We are proud to work with Indiana University to provide an NIL merchandising solution for their student-athletes," said Steven Farag, CEO and co-founder of Campus Ink. "Indiana's vision of an NIL merchandising solution for all athletes, not just some, aligns directly with Campus Ink's mission in the NIL space."

Campus Ink is a printing company that was first formed at the University of Illinois. The company has been printing since 1947 and uses the slogan, "Design. Brand. People."

Campus Ink first entered the NIL business in 2021 when it launched the NIL Store. This upcoming fall, Indiana student athletes will all have personalized digital locker rooms through the NIL Store. This will house each player's merchandise and feature officially licensed shirseys (t-shirt jerseys) and other apparel.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Campus Ink is the national leader in the NIL merchandise space, making them a perfect fit for our student-athletes," said Scott Dolson, IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. "I am excited for what this means not only for our students' ability to maximize their NIL opportunities, but also for our fans who will have first-of-its-kind opportunities to show their support for our student-athletes and programs with high-end, officially licensed IU merchandise. This is the latest example of IU being at the forefront of this new era of intercollegiate athletics."

All creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service will be handled by Campus Ink. The company will also work with Indiana student athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to optimize success.

Billionaire Mark Cuban is optimistic about the benefits this agreement will bring to student athletes. 

"I'm really excited that the leading NIL company, Campus Ink, and the best university on the planet, my alma mater, Indiana University, are working together," said Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. "The sky is the limit!"

Xavier Johson vs Illinois
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup: Conference Projections Following NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline

By Jack Ankony2 hours ago
Linda Sayavongchanh
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Hires Linda Sayavongchanh as New Assistant Coach

By Haley Jordan2 hours ago
Vijay3
Basketball

Former Hoosier Vijay Blackmon Hired as Valparaiso Strength and Conditioning Coach

By Jack Ankony3 hours ago
Grass Lake's Lexus Bargesser warms up before competing a 200-meter dash race at Grass Lake High School on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profiles: Guard Lexus Bargesser

By Haley Jordan4 hours ago
Tiawan Mullen
Football

Six Hoosiers Named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten Team

By Jack AnkonyJun 2, 2022
Race Thompson Indiana
Basketball

Indiana Ranks Second in Percentage of Returning Minutes

By Jack AnkonyJun 2, 2022
Caleb Houstan Michigan
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup: NBA Draft, Transfer Portal Update

By Jack AnkonyJun 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 5.05.22 PM
Football

Indiana Connections at Notre Dame Force RB Commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. to Look Elsewhere

By Jack AnkonyMay 31, 2022