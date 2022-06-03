Indiana Launches NIL Partnership with Campus Ink

Indiana University and Campus Ink announced on Friday an agreement that will provide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) merchandising opportunities for all IU student athletes.

"We are proud to work with Indiana University to provide an NIL merchandising solution for their student-athletes," said Steven Farag, CEO and co-founder of Campus Ink. "Indiana's vision of an NIL merchandising solution for all athletes, not just some, aligns directly with Campus Ink's mission in the NIL space."

Campus Ink is a printing company that was first formed at the University of Illinois. The company has been printing since 1947 and uses the slogan, "Design. Brand. People."

Campus Ink first entered the NIL business in 2021 when it launched the NIL Store. This upcoming fall, Indiana student athletes will all have personalized digital locker rooms through the NIL Store. This will house each player's merchandise and feature officially licensed shirseys (t-shirt jerseys) and other apparel.

"Campus Ink is the national leader in the NIL merchandise space, making them a perfect fit for our student-athletes," said Scott Dolson, IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. "I am excited for what this means not only for our students' ability to maximize their NIL opportunities, but also for our fans who will have first-of-its-kind opportunities to show their support for our student-athletes and programs with high-end, officially licensed IU merchandise. This is the latest example of IU being at the forefront of this new era of intercollegiate athletics."

All creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service will be handled by Campus Ink. The company will also work with Indiana student athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to optimize success.

Billionaire Mark Cuban is optimistic about the benefits this agreement will bring to student athletes.

"I'm really excited that the leading NIL company, Campus Ink, and the best university on the planet, my alma mater, Indiana University, are working together," said Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. "The sky is the limit!"