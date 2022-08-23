Indiana, Arizona Dec. 10 Las Vegas Clash Tickets On Sale Saturday

Public sale for tickets to the Las Vegas Clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena begins on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will take place on Dec. 10, beginning with UNLV versus Washington State at 4:30 p.m. ET. Indiana will take on Arizona at 7:30 p.m. ET, which will be televised by FOX.

Tickets start at $49 and can be used for both games. To buy tickets, click HERE. More information can be found at www.lasvegasclash.com and on social media at @VegasMainEvent.

Indiana is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, and coach Mike Woodson has certainly bulked up the Hoosiers' non-conference slate. In addition to Arizona, Indiana will also play North Carolina, Kansas and Xavier before Big Ten play begins.

The Hoosiers return preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, along with his front court partner Race Thompson and fellow starters Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp. Woodson brings in a top-10 recruiting class, which has many predicting a Big Ten championship for Indiana this season.

“Our program is thrilled to have the opportunity to play Arizona in Las Vegas,” said Woodson. “We have fans throughout the country who are looking forward to making this trip between Thanksgiving and Christmas and I love the fact that two programs that have won a national championship will meet for the very first time. It should be one of the top non-conference matchups prior to conference play starting.”

Arizona has been a consistent powerhouse in the Pac-12, and that continued with the hiring of Tommy Lloyd before the 2021-2022 season. Taking over for Sean Miller, Lloyd was named AP College Basketball Coach of the Year in his first season, leading the Wildcats to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona will be without leading scorer Bennedict Mathurin, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Christian Koloko, and Dalen Terry, a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, this season.

But Lloyd was quick to reload his roster, bringing in the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation that features five-star point guard Kylan Boswell, four-star center Dylan Anderson, small forward Filip Borovicanin from Serbia and center Henri Veesaar from Estonia. Lloyd also added Texas transfer guard Courtney Ramey and Campbell's double-digit scorer Cedric Henderson Jr.

“Playing a high-level opponent like Indiana in Las Vegas will be a great opportunity for us and our fans,” said Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. “It will be a strong test against one of the preseason favorites from the Big Ten in an outstanding atmosphere. It’s one of those games that will have a special feeling around it and we are looking forward to it.”

