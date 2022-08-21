Hoosier Fan Fest Provides First Look at 2022-2023 Indiana Basketball Team

Fans filed into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday night for Hoosier Fan Fest to see the Indiana basketball team for the first time since March. The night was filled with a team scrimmage, autographs, dunk contest and a 3-point contest, providing fans with an up-close look at the 2022-2023 squad.

Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson, Tamar Bates and Jalen Hood-Schifino competed in the 3-point contest. At the spot of their choice, each player attempted to knock down as many 3-pointers as possible in a 45-second timeframe.

Kopp and Bates advanced to the finals, and it was the sophomore Bates who emerged victorious with 19 3-pointers in the championship round. In total, Bates connected on 37 shots from beyond the arc in 90 seconds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jordan Geronimo, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn showed off their high-flying abilities in the dunk contest that followed. The Hoosiers had 30 seconds to complete a dunk each round, which was scored by four judges. Geronimo stole the show, throwing down a dunk after jumping over two people.

The night concluded with a team scrimmage picked by captains Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Jackson-Davis' red team included Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn. Thompson's white team featured Jordan Geronimo, Tamar Bates, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Anthony Leal and Logan Duncomb. Trey Galloway did not participate as he recovers from offseason groin surgery.

It was a relaxed scrimmage, so it's unnecessary to draw any big takeaways. Jackson-Davis led the red team with 14 points, and Hood-Schifino led a balanced scoring effort from the white team with seven points, followed by six points from Bates, Leal and Duncomb. The pace was nowhere near a real game, but Jackson-Davis notably hit two 3-pointers in the scrimmage.

The next chance to see the Indiana basketball team in action is Oct. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Hoosier Hysteria. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers will take the court on Oct. 29 against Marian University and Nov. 3 against Saint Francis for a pair of exhibition games at Assembly Hall before starting the season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State.

Related stories on Indiana basketball: