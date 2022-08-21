Hoosier Fan Fest Provides First Look at 2022-2023 Indiana Basketball Team
Fans filed into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday night for Hoosier Fan Fest to see the Indiana basketball team for the first time since March. The night was filled with a team scrimmage, autographs, dunk contest and a 3-point contest, providing fans with an up-close look at the 2022-2023 squad.
Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson, Tamar Bates and Jalen Hood-Schifino competed in the 3-point contest. At the spot of their choice, each player attempted to knock down as many 3-pointers as possible in a 45-second timeframe.
Kopp and Bates advanced to the finals, and it was the sophomore Bates who emerged victorious with 19 3-pointers in the championship round. In total, Bates connected on 37 shots from beyond the arc in 90 seconds.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jordan Geronimo, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn showed off their high-flying abilities in the dunk contest that followed. The Hoosiers had 30 seconds to complete a dunk each round, which was scored by four judges. Geronimo stole the show, throwing down a dunk after jumping over two people.
Read More
The night concluded with a team scrimmage picked by captains Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Jackson-Davis' red team included Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn. Thompson's white team featured Jordan Geronimo, Tamar Bates, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Anthony Leal and Logan Duncomb. Trey Galloway did not participate as he recovers from offseason groin surgery.
It was a relaxed scrimmage, so it's unnecessary to draw any big takeaways. Jackson-Davis led the red team with 14 points, and Hood-Schifino led a balanced scoring effort from the white team with seven points, followed by six points from Bates, Leal and Duncomb. The pace was nowhere near a real game, but Jackson-Davis notably hit two 3-pointers in the scrimmage.
The next chance to see the Indiana basketball team in action is Oct. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Hoosier Hysteria. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers will take the court on Oct. 29 against Marian University and Nov. 3 against Saint Francis for a pair of exhibition games at Assembly Hall before starting the season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- DESHAWN HARRIS-SMITH TALKS INDIANA: DeShawn Harris-Smith, a four-star shooting guard in the class of 2023 from Fairfax, Va., is nearing a college decision. Maryland, Indiana, Penn State, Villanova and Xavier are the finalists, and he recently discussed his relationship with Mike Woodson and what he likes about the Indiana basketball program. CLICK HERE
- LIAM MCNEELEY TO VISIT INDIANA: Class of 2024 five-star recruit Liam McNeeley will take an official visit to the Indiana University campus from Sept. 23-25. McNeeley began his high school career at John Paul II outside of Dallas, Texas, but he will transfer to Montverde Academy for his final two years. CLICK HERE
- JALEN HARALSON, TRENT SISLEY VISIT INDIANA: Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball coaching staff are hoping to make an early impression on a pair of 2025 in-state recruits. Jalen Haralson from Fishers, Ind. visited the Indiana campus on Monday, and Trent Sisley from Heritage Hills High School was in Bloomington on Tuesday. CLICK HERE