Indiana Women’s Basketball Falls Out Of Top 25 Consideration
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One week after getting Associated Press Top 25 consideration, Indiana’s women’s basketball team was left off the ballots of pollsters this week.
After an 0-2 week in which the Hoosiers lost at home to Illinois and No. 4 Southern California, it wasn’t unexpected that Indiana was off the minds of voters.
With a 4-3 Big Ten record, Indiana is tied for ninth in the stacked conference. Given that? The Hoosiers have plenty of opportunities to play ranked teams before the Big Ten season concludes.
A total of seven Big Ten teams are in the top 25 and one more – Nebraska – is just one spot out of the Top 25.
Here’s Indiana’s remaining games against Big Ten Top 25 teams or teams getting votes:
• Feb. 2 – Nebraska at home. The Cornhuskers are the last team left out of the Top 25 poll. The Cornhuskers are flying high at 5-2 in the Big Ten.
• Feb. 9 – No. 23 Minnesota at home. The Golden Gophers are on pace to have their best winning percentage (currently .895) in school history. Minnesota lost at Maryland last Tuesday, just their second defeat of the season.
• Feb. 12 – at No. 24 Michigan. The Wolverines have won three in a row, though they are 0-5 against ranked teams.
• Feb. 20 – No. 12 Ohio State at home. Until Sunday’s 62-59 loss at Penn State, the Buckeyes had been unbeaten, but they have only played one of the Big Ten’s ranked teams so far.
• Feb. 23 – at No. 21 Michigan State. The Spartans have won four of five, but have only played (and lost) to Maryland among the Big Ten’s power teams.
• Feb. 27 – No. 8 Maryland at home. The Terrapins have beaten Michigan State, Minnesota, unranked (but ranked at the time) Iowa and only lost by five to USC.
In the NCAA’s NET rankings, Indiana is No. 39, down two spots from last Monday. The Hoosiers are 5-5 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, the best two quads in the NET rankings. Both of Indiana’s losses last week were Quad 1 or Quad 2 defeats. Two of Indiana’s wins are Quad 1 victories.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. UCLA (27), 17-0, 747.
2. South Carolina, 18-1, 717.
3. Notre Dame, 16-2, 687.
4. Southern California, 17-1, 660.
5. LSU, 20-0, 614.
6. Connecticut, 17-2, 588.
7. Texas, 17-2, 575.
8. Maryland, 16-1, 553.
9. TCU, 19-1, 504. Up 1 spot.
10. Kansas State, 19-1, 491. Up 1 spot.
11. Kentucky, 16-1, 438. Up 1 spot.
12. Ohio State, 17-1, 426. Down 3 spots.
13. North Carolina, 17-3, 394. Up 1 spot.
14. Duke, 15-4, 355. Up 2 spots.
15. Oklahoma, 15-4, 302. Down 2 spots.
16. West Virginia, 15-3, 259. Up 4 spots.
17. Tennessee, 15-3, 248. Down 2 spots.
18. Georgia Tech, 16-3, 210. Down 1 spot.
19. Alabama, 17-3, 209.
20. North Carolina State, 14-4, 197. Up 1 spot.
21. Michigan State, 15-3, 179. Up 1 spot.
22. California, 17-3, 148. Down 4 spots.
23. Minnesota, 17-2, 62. Up 1 spot.
24. Michigan, 13-5, 50. New to Top 25 this week.
25. Baylor, 16-3, 37. New to Top 25 this week.
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Nebraska (14-4) 25, Creighton (15-3) 28, Ole Miss (13-5) 9, Utah (13-5) 9, Vanderbilt (15-4) 9, Oklahoma State (15-3) 5, South Dakota State (15-3) 2, Harvard (13-2) 2, Mississippi State (15-5) 1.
