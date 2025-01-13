Indiana Women’s Basketball Gets Votes In AP Top 25 Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team was ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 in the final No. 25 spot, but a Week 1 home loss to Harvard dropped the Hoosiers from the poll.
The Hoosiers received votes in the Week 2 poll, but after a loss at Butler, Indiana has been shut out of the voter’s minds since – even though Indiana defeated two ranked teams shortly after their slow start and have been 11-2 since then.
This week, Indiana finally reappeared on ballots, though not in the Top 25 itself.
Indiana received 14 poll points in the latest Top 25 released on Monday. Points are awarded in the AP Top 25 on a descending scale. First place votes receive 25 points. A 25th-place vote is worth a single point. Corresponding point values are assigned to all spots in between. There’s a total of 31 voters in the AP voting pool for women’s basketball.
The 14 points Indiana received places the Hoosiers in the No. 28 spot.
Indiana appeared on the ballots of four voters. Fox Sports’ Kim Adams had the Hoosiers highest at No. 21 on her ballot. ESPN’s Brenda VanLengen and Matt Dowell of WACH-TV in Columbia, S.C. had the Hoosiers at No. 22. Hoops HQ's Eden Laase had the Hoosiers in the No. 25 spot.
Indiana is one of 10 Big Ten teams to receive Top 25 consideration. Six Big Ten teams are in the Top 25 led by No. 1 UCLA. Southern California (3), Maryland (8), Ohio State (9), Michigan State (22) and Minnesota (24) made the Top 25 cut.
Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska and Iowa received votes.
In the NCAA’s NET rankings, Indiana is No. 37. The Hoosiers are 5-3 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, the best two quads in the NET rankings. Two of Indiana’s wins are Quad 1 victories.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. UCLA (29), 16-0, 773 points.
2. South Carolina, 16-1, 740.
3. Notre Dame (2), 14-2, 710.
4. Southern California, 16-1, 680.
5. LSU, 18-0, 625. Up 1 spot.
6. Connecticut, 15-2, 599. Up 1 spot.
7. Texas, 16-2, 580. Down 2 spots.
8. Maryland, 15-1, 556.
9. Ohio State, 16-0, 553.
10. TCU, 17-1, 501. Up 1 spot.
11. Kansas State, 17-1, 492. Up 1 spot.
12. Kentucky, 15-1, 428. Up 3 spots.
13. Oklahoma, 14-3, 383. Down 3 spots.
14. North Carolina, 15-3, 360. Up 5 spots.
15. Tennessee, 14-2, 327. Up 1 spot.
16. Duke, 13-4, 313. Down 2 spots.
17. Georgia Tech, 15-2, 248. Down 4 spots.
18. California, 16-2, 240. Up 6 spots.
19. Alabama, 16-2, 235. Down 1 spot.
20. West Virginia, 13-3, 178. Down 3 spots.
21. North Carolina State, 12-4, 131.
22. Michigan State, 13-3, 117. Down 2 spots.
23. Utah, 13-3, 91. Down 1 spot.
24. Minnesota, 16-1, 45. New to Top 25 this week.
25. Oklahoma State, 14-2, 45. New to Top 25 this week.
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Michigan (11-5) 43, Mississippi State (15-3) 22, Indiana (12-4) 14, Creighton (14-3) 12, Nebraska (13-4) 11, Baylor (14-3) 8, Louisville (12-5) 5, Harvard (12-2) 3, Mississippi (11-5) 3, Florida State (13-4) 2, Iowa (12-5) 1, Vanderbilt (14-3) 1.
