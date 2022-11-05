Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Blows Past Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43

Indiana women's basketball is back! In an exhibition game at the Hall, the Hoosiers tested several different lineups and defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 on Friday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball got off to a hot start on the season defeating Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday night.

"This was a night that was just about us and trying to play everybody, getting them minutes on the floor, and we were able to accomplish that," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) drives Kentucky Wesleyan's Jordyn Barga (12) during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Veterans Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes and Chloe Moore-McNeil found themselves back in the starting lineup alongside Minnesota transfer guard Sara Scalia and freshman guard Yarden Garzon.

Holmes led the way with 22 points followed by Berger's 16 and Scalia's 14. Oregon transfer guard Sydney Parrish also played 22 minutes adding six points. Freshmen Lilly Meister, Henna Sandvik and Lexus Bargesser played just over 10 minutes.

Indiana's Sara Scalia (14) scores during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

The Hoosiers shot 58.6 percent from the floor and 72.2 percent from the charity stripe but were hindered by 12 turnovers.

"I think it was the going into the fourth, maybe it was the last four minutes, we had seven turnovers and I felt like we came out and we turned it over, turned it over and turned it over," Moren said.

"That was a little bit disappointing, but I thought for the most part it was a nice first way to start with this new group of Hoosiers, and I think that the more we play together, real games, I think our best basketball is still ahead of us.”

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) scores during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

The good news is the Panthers also had plenty of turnovers allowing Indiana to record 38 points off of their 27 mistakes. The Hoosiers also racked up 34 boards to the Panthers' 22. 

"I thought there were some really great things inside of the game, and I thought there were some things that I know we are going to have to be so much better at," Moren said.

