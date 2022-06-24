Indiana Women's Basketball Team Center Will Soon Get Makeover

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A renovation of the women's basketball team center inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is underway, IU Athletics announced on Friday.

The center's facelift is all made possible by Women's Excellence, an initiative with the goal of uplifting Indiana's 13 varsity women's programs.

The overdue renovation of the game day locker room located in the northwest corner of the Hall will include a new locker room, team lounge, training room and coaches' media room.

“This is an exciting time for our program with the commitment to the renovation of our game day team center,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “

"I would like to thank athletic director Scott Dolson along with the Women’s Excellence Initiative for giving us a space to help our players prepare for games and compete at the highest level. This project supports our dedication to defending our home court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.”

The improved amenities will surely help with the recruiting process making a top tier locker room space all the more appealing for new players. All of this comes on the heels of the Title IX anniversary signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972.

“We have had a tremendous early response to our Women’s Excellence Initiative, which is already creating new opportunities and making an enormous impact on our female student-athletes and our women’s programs,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson.

“But what we’ve already done is just the beginning. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the enactment of Title IX, there is no better time for the Hoosiers to step forward and support our efforts to take women’s intercollegiate athletics at Indiana University to a new level.”

The locker room will be named after the Courtney Cox Cole family after their generous donation. Cox was a part of the 1991 NWIT runner-up team and was the Hoosiers' second leading scorer as a freshman where she averaged 9.1 points.

Cox was a two-sport athlete, also playing 103 career golf rounds for the Hoosiers.

