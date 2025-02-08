Indiana Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Hoosiers Can’t Move The Needle
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team is doing what it needs to do.
Since a 54-47 loss at Oregon on Jan. 24, Indiana has beaten Washington, Nebraska and Rutgers to lift themselves into seventh place in the Big Ten with a 7-4 conference record. Overall, the Hoosiers are 15-7.
Indiana has done nothing to damage its resume – but the bracketologists still need more convincing that the Hoosiers are worthy of rising up the rankings.
On Friday, ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated his bracketology. He still had Indiana among the last eight teams in the field. The Hoosiers were listed among schools getting the last four byes in the tournament.
As it has been, Indiana is part of a group of Big Ten schools with similar resumes. Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and Minnesota were all part of the last four teams to get byes. Nebraska was one of the last teams listed in the field. Washington was the first team left out.
Indiana did move up a seed line in Creme’s latest bracketology. Indiana was listed as a No. 9 seed, playing against No. 8 seed Mississippi State in the South Bend Regional. No. 1-seeded Notre Dame would play No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the other game in the projected field.
Earlier in the week, Indiana had been dropped to a No. 10 seed.
Indiana was given a better seed in other bracketology predictions, but it is in a similar place as far as the field is concerned. At herhoopsstats.com, Indiana was a No. 8 seed playing against No. 9 South Dakota State at the Columbia Regional. No. 1 South Carolina would be the host in this field.
The herhoops.com bracketology was done on Tuesday, before Indiana defeated Rutgers on Thursday, but the win over the struggling Scarlet Knights doesn’t really change much for the Hoosiers in terms of improving their seed.
College Sports Madness had Indiana as a No. 10 seed playing against No. 7 Utah in the Baton Rouge Regional, hosted by No. 2 seed LSU.
It’s a pivotal week for the Hoosiers in terms of making a splash resume-wise. There are two opportunities for Quad 1 victories.
Indiana plays at Minnesota on Sunday. The Golden Gophers are ranked No. 29 in the NET rankings, so it’s a Quad 1 victory opportunity for the Hoosiers. Indiana is No. 37 in the NET.
Indiana then plays at Michigan on Wednesday. The Wolverines are No. 27 in the NET. The week concludes with a home game against Purdue on Feb. 15.
The NET parameters are something to keep in mind. The Quad parameters are different for women’s basketball than for the men’s game.
Wins against teams ranked 1-25 in the NET at home are considered Quad 1 victories. The road range is much smaller. It’s a Quad 1 if a team gets a road win against a team ranked 1-45.
If Indiana can beat Minnesota and Michigan on the road, the Hoosiers should start to climb the seed list, perhaps up to the No. 7 line. If Indiana splits, they likely remain in a similar spot to what they’re in now.
An 0-2 trip against the Gophers and Wolverines would be damaging to the Hoosiers’ resume and send them much closer to the NCAA Tournament cut line.
