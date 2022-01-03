Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Indiana Women's Basketball Climbs to No. 6 in Associated Press Poll
    Publish date:

    Indiana Women's Basketball Climbs to No. 6 in Associated Press Poll

    After their defeat over the former top team in the Big Ten, Maryland, the Hoosiers move up to No. 6 in the AP Poll and are now the highest ranked team in the conference.
    Author:

    IU Athletics

    After their defeat over the former top team in the Big Ten, Maryland, the Hoosiers move up to No. 6 in the AP Poll and are now the highest ranked team in the conference.

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers improve to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after defeating then ranked-No. 6 Maryland 70-63 on Sunday.

    Maryland moves down the ladder to No. 10 leading Indiana to become the top ranked team in the Big Ten.

    South Carolina once again remains at the top but lost eight of its votes to No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 Arizona.

    Only four Big Ten teams remain on the poll with Michigan trailing close behind Indiana at No. 8, Maryland at No. 10, and Iowa moving down one spot at 22. Ohio State is now off the list. 

    Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Jan. 3. Records follow each school: 

    1. South Carolina (13-1)

    2. Stanford (9-3)

    3. Louisville (12-1)

    4. Arizona (10-0)

    5. NC State (12-2)

    6. Indiana (11-2)

    7. Tennessee (13-1)

    8. Michigan (12-1)

    9. Texas (10-1)

    10. Maryland (10-4)

    Read More

    11. Connecticut (6-3)

    12. Iowa State (12-1)

    13. LSU (14-1)

    14. Baylor (10-3)

    15. Georgia (12-2)

    16. Georgia Tech (10-3)

    17. Duke (10-2)

    18. BYU (10-1)

    19. North Carolina (13-0)

    20. Notre Dame (11-3)

    21. Kentucky (7-3)

    22. Iowa (7-3)

    23. Oklahoma (12-1)

    24. South Florida (10-4)

    25. Texas A&M (10-3)

    • HOOSIERS DEFEAT NO. 6 MARYLAND IN OVERTIME: Indiana did something they've never done before — beat Maryland. The Hoosiers finished off No. 6-ranked Maryland 70-63 in a thrilling top 10 matchup that was won in overtime. CLICK HERE. 
    • INDIANA VS. MARYLAND TOP TEN MATCHUP: To bring in the new year, the No. 8-ranked Hoosiers will partake in another top 10 matchup in No. 6 Maryland at home. Both teams have similar paths up until this point including losses to Stanford and NC State. CLICK HERE.
    • INDIANA VS. RUTGERS POSTPONED: Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Scarlet Knights' organization, the game will be postponed, and the Big Ten conference will determine the next steps for possibly rescheduling the game later in the season. CLICK HERE.

    Aleksa Gulbe and Ali Patberg high five during the Indiana vs. Maryland game at home.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Climbs to No. 6 in Associated Press Poll

    1 minute ago
    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisPennStateJohnHarrar0102
    Basketball

    Hoosiers Come Up Short 61-58 in Tough Loss at Penn State

    17 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 3.59.15 PM
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Penn State in Real Time

    18 hours ago
    Ali Patberg celebrates with Nicole Cardaño-Hillary at the Indiana vs. Maryland game at home.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Defeats No. 6 Maryland in Nail Biter, Overtime Matchup

    18 hours ago
    IndianaRaceThompsonNKU4
    Basketball

    My Two Cents: First Five Games Set Up Well For Much-Needed Hot Start for Hoosiers

    23 hours ago
    IndianaAnthonyLeal
    Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana's Game With Penn State On Sunday

    Jan 2, 2022
    IndianaRobPhiniseePennStateMylesDread
    Basketball

    Indiana Opens As Slight Favorite in Sunday's Game at Penn State

    Jan 2, 2022
    OhioStateJaxonSmithNgijbaUtah
    Football

    Complete 2021-22 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

    Jan 2, 2022