Indiana Women's Basketball Climbs to No. 6 in Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers improve to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after defeating then ranked-No. 6 Maryland 70-63 on Sunday.

Maryland moves down the ladder to No. 10 leading Indiana to become the top ranked team in the Big Ten.

South Carolina once again remains at the top but lost eight of its votes to No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 Arizona.

Only four Big Ten teams remain on the poll with Michigan trailing close behind Indiana at No. 8, Maryland at No. 10, and Iowa moving down one spot at 22. Ohio State is now off the list.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Jan. 3. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (13-1)

2. Stanford (9-3)

3. Louisville (12-1)

4. Arizona (10-0)

5. NC State (12-2)

6. Indiana (11-2)

7. Tennessee (13-1)

8. Michigan (12-1)

9. Texas (10-1)

10. Maryland (10-4)

11. Connecticut (6-3)

12. Iowa State (12-1)

13. LSU (14-1)

14. Baylor (10-3)

15. Georgia (12-2)

16. Georgia Tech (10-3)

17. Duke (10-2)

18. BYU (10-1)

19. North Carolina (13-0)

20. Notre Dame (11-3)

21. Kentucky (7-3)

22. Iowa (7-3)

23. Oklahoma (12-1)

24. South Florida (10-4)

25. Texas A&M (10-3)

