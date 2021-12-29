Indiana Women's Basketball Road Game Versus Rutgers Postponed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 8 Indiana's road game versus Rutgers has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Scarlet Knights program.

The Big Ten Conference is working to determine the next steps regarding the postponement with the possibility of rescheduling later this season.

Rutgers has managed to play 14 games this season without any complications. This is the second game to affect the Hoosiers' schedule following the Wright State cancellation on Dec. 21.

The Hoosiers will face No. 6-ranked Maryland at home after 10 days without a game on Jan. 2.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball