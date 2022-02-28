Hoosier Women's Basketball Drops to No. 14 in AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers went from No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 14 tied with Arizona.
Indiana has lost three of its last four games including the Hoosiers' last regular season game versus Maryland on the road. Despite going through a slump, the Hoosiers still managed a No. 5 seed in the 2022 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament.
South Carolina still holds the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll followed by Stanford, NC State, Louisville and Baylor who all held onto their previous ranks from the week before.
Michigan is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 10 immediately followed by Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana. This is the first time this season all of the Big Ten teams have been ranked one after the other.
Indiana used to be the top-ranked Big Ten team ranking as high as four earlier in the season. Now it's a different tale.
Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Feb. 28. Records follow each school:
1. South Carolina (27-1)
2. Stanford (25-3)
3. NC State (26-3)
4. Louisville (25-3)
5. Baylor (23-5)
6. LSU (25-4)
7. UConn (22-5)
8. Iowa State (24-4)
9. Texas (21-6)
10. Michigan (22-5)
11. Maryland (21-7)
12. Iowa (20-7)
13. Ohio State (22-5)
T-14. Indiana (19-7)
T-14. Arizona (20-6)
16. North Carolina (23-5)
17. BYU (25-2)
18. Tennessee (22-7)
19. Oklahoma (22-6)
20. Notre Dame (21-7)
21. Virginia Tech (21-8)
22. Florida Gulf Coast (26-2)
23. Florida (20-9)
24. Georgia (20-8)
25. Georgia Tech (20-9)
