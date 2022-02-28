Skip to main content
Hoosier Women's Basketball Drops to No. 14 in AP Poll

The Indiana Hoosiers are now tied with Arizona at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Five Big Ten teams are ranked one after the other with Indiana bringing up the rear of the conference.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers went from No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 14 tied with Arizona. 

Indiana has lost three of its last four games including the Hoosiers' last regular season game versus Maryland on the road. Despite going through a slump, the Hoosiers still managed a No. 5 seed in the 2022 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament.

South Carolina still holds the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll followed by Stanford, NC State, Louisville and Baylor who all held onto their previous ranks from the week before.

Michigan is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 10 immediately followed by Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana. This is the first time this season all of the Big Ten teams have been ranked one after the other. 

Indiana used to be the top-ranked Big Ten team ranking as high as four earlier in the season. Now it's a different tale.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Feb. 28. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (27-1)

2. Stanford (25-3)

3. NC State (26-3)

4. Louisville (25-3)

5. Baylor (23-5)

6. LSU (25-4)

7. UConn (22-5)

8. Iowa State (24-4)

9. Texas (21-6)

10. Michigan (22-5)

11. Maryland (21-7)

12. Iowa (20-7)

13. Ohio State (22-5)

T-14. Indiana (19-7)

T-14. Arizona (20-6)

16. North Carolina (23-5)

17. BYU (25-2)

18. Tennessee (22-7)

19. Oklahoma (22-6)

20. Notre Dame (21-7)

21. Virginia Tech (21-8)

22. Florida Gulf Coast (26-2)

23. Florida (20-9)

24. Georgia (20-8)

25. Georgia Tech (20-9)

  • INDIANA TAKES NO. 5 SEED IN BIG TEN TOURNAMENT: Women's college basketball regular season is over as of Sunday. Now, the Hoosiers will transition into the post season as a No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The full seedings and tournament schedule are inside the article. CLICK HERE. 
  • HOOSIERS LOSE TO MARYLAND: It was a close one in College Park, Md. as the Hoosiers fought to stay alive but ultimately fell to Maryland 67-64 for their last regular season game. The loss keeps the Hoosiers under 20 wins this season, but there is still plenty of basketball to be played starting next week with the Big Ten Tournament. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA TO TAKE ON MARYLAND FOR LAST REGULAR SEASON GAME: The Hoosiers defeated Maryland for the first time in history earlier this season in Bloomington. Now, they will finish their regular season schedule with the Terrapins on Friday in College Park with a Big Ten regular season championship on the line as the conference teams round out their seasons. CLICK HERE.

