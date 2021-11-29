Indiana Women's Basketball Drops to No. 6 in Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball team remains in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Last week, Indiana was ranked No. 4, but on Monday, it only dropped two spots to No. 6 after its 69-66 loss to reigning NCAA champion Stanford. Indiana followed up the loss with a 53-51 victory over Miami in its second game in the Bahamas.
South Carolina sits at the top of the poll with a flawless 7-0 record, claiming all 30 first-place votes and 750 points. North Carolina State, the Hoosiers' opponent on Thursday, is tied for the No. 2 spot with Connecticut, with 704 points each. As expected, Stanford took the Hoosiers' spot in the top four and Baylor checks in at No. 5
Indiana coach Teri Moren has said from the beginning of the season that the team doesn't pay attention to the national rankings. They adopted a 1-0 mentality with each game a long time ago and are sticking with it, their main focus being the next game.
Read More
There are three Big Ten teams in the top 10, with Maryland and No. 8 and Iowa at No. 9. Michigan is ranked No. 12, and Ohio State is No. 18. Purdue received one vote.
Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Nov. 29. Records follow each school:
- South Carolina 7-0
- NC State 6-1
- Connecticut 3-1*
- Stanford 5-2
- Baylor 6-1
- Indiana 5-1
- Arizona 7-0
- Maryland 6-2
- Iowa 4-0
- Louisville 5-1
- Tennessee 6-0
- Michigan 7-0
- South Florida 5-2
- Iowa State 7-0
- Texas 4-1
- Kentucky 4-1
- Texas A&M 7-0
- Ohio State 5-0
- Oregon 3-2 **
- Georgia 6-0
- BYU 7-0
- Florida Gulf Coast 7-0
- Oregon State 3-2
- Notre Dame 6-1
- Florida State 4-2
* tied for No. 2
** tied for No. 18
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- HOOSIERS BEAT MIAMI IN A THRILLING MATCHUP: Indiana ended its sunny trip to the Bahamas with a 53-51 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night. Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said it wasn't a pretty game, and her team got lucky in the end. She said they're all guilty of trying to do the right thing, starting with Mackenzie Holmes, who led the team with 14 points and 11 rebounds. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA TO PLAY MIAMI IN BAHAMAS: No. 4-ranked Indiana suffered its first loss of the season on Thanksgiving Day, losing to reigning NCAA champion Stanford in the Bahamas. Now, the Hoosiers look to finish the trip on a high note with a Saturday night game against the Miami Hurricanes. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA FALLS TO STANFORD FOR FIRST LOSS: No. 4-ranked Indiana suffered it first loss of the season on Thursday, falling to Stanford 69-66 in the Bahamas. If there's anything to be thankful for in this defeat, Indiana proved it can hang with the champs even on a day when shots weren't falling for the Hoosiers.
- HOOSIERS BALL WITH STANFORD ON TURKEY DAY: The Indiana women's basketball team is soaking up some sun in the Bahamas over the holiday, but there is also plenty of important basketball, too, starting with a matchup against reigning NCAA champion and No. 7-ranked Stanford on Thanksgiving Day. CLICK HERE.