Indiana Women's Basketball Drops to No. 6 in Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball team remains in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Last week, Indiana was ranked No. 4, but on Monday, it only dropped two spots to No. 6 after its 69-66 loss to reigning NCAA champion Stanford. Indiana followed up the loss with a 53-51 victory over Miami in its second game in the Bahamas.

South Carolina sits at the top of the poll with a flawless 7-0 record, claiming all 30 first-place votes and 750 points. North Carolina State, the Hoosiers' opponent on Thursday, is tied for the No. 2 spot with Connecticut, with 704 points each. As expected, Stanford took the Hoosiers' spot in the top four and Baylor checks in at No. 5

Indiana coach Teri Moren has said from the beginning of the season that the team doesn't pay attention to the national rankings. They adopted a 1-0 mentality with each game a long time ago and are sticking with it, their main focus being the next game.

There are three Big Ten teams in the top 10, with Maryland and No. 8 and Iowa at No. 9. Michigan is ranked No. 12, and Ohio State is No. 18. Purdue received one vote.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Nov. 29. Records follow each school:

South Carolina 7-0 NC State 6-1 Connecticut 3-1* Stanford 5-2 Baylor 6-1 Indiana 5-1 Arizona 7-0 Maryland 6-2 Iowa 4-0 Louisville 5-1 Tennessee 6-0 Michigan 7-0 South Florida 5-2 Iowa State 7-0 Texas 4-1 Kentucky 4-1 Texas A&M 7-0 Ohio State 5-0 Oregon 3-2 ** Georgia 6-0 BYU 7-0 Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 Oregon State 3-2 Notre Dame 6-1 Florida State 4-2

* tied for No. 2

** tied for No. 18

