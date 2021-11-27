Indiana Women's Basketball Ends Bahamas Trip With Game Against Miami on Saturday Night

Indiana women's basketball team will finish off its trip to the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic in the Bahamas on Saturday night with a game against the Miami Hurricanes.

On Thanksgiving Day, the No. 4-ranked Hoosiers fought hard until the end, but ultimately lost their first game of the season to No. 7 Stanford, the reigning NCAA champions, falling 69-66.

"We'e disappointed with how we played, but our fight was there," Indiana graduate student guard Ali Patberg said. "Our energy, our willingness not to give up when they made their run the first quarter and when they tried to make their runs in the second half, we had answers."

Patberg led the pack with 19 points followed by Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, who put up 18.

Despite stellar games from Patberg and Cardaño-Hillary, the Hoosiers' shooting was off. Indiana shot 32.4% from the field compared to Stanford's 41.4%.

Stanford outrebounded the Hoosiers 59-38, an area Patberg said the team has to work on if they want to beat the best teams in the country.

"We have to be able to be disappointed and learn from it, but be ready for the next one because, like I said, it's early, and we're going to learn a lot from this," Patberg said.

Saturday night's game with Miami tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The last meeting between the two was back in 2019, when Indiana won 58-45 in Coral Gables, Fla. The Hurricanes, like Indiana, started their season 4-0 before falling to Washington State 62-47 in the Bahamas on Thursday.

Senior guard Karla Erjavec was Miami's leading scorer with 11 points, but a 29.6% field goal percentage sent them to their first loss of the season.

This season, Miami is led by graduate student guard Kelsey Marshall, who averages 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The team is averaging 58 points per game while shooting 33.1 percent from the floor.

"Just having all of these talented teams down here says a lot about the fact that we all want to be tested early,'' Indiana coach Teri Moren said. "For us, we have so much respect for our league and wanting to prepare our kids for what they have to look forward to.''

The Hoosiers return home to host No. 5-ranked North Carolina State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on next Thursday.

How to watch Indiana against Miami

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (4-1)

Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (4-1) When : 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 27

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 27 Where: Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas TV/Streaming: FloHoops

FloHoops Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

