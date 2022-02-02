Indiana Women's Basketball Will Take on Minnesota For Its First Home Game in Three Weeks

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers head back home to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET following a 15-point loss to Michigan on the road.

"We'll bounce back, and we're going to be better because of the experience we had tonight," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said in a post game press conference.

Without the talented Mackenzie Holmes who's out with a knee injury, the remaining starting four will need to step up and make up for more than 20 points, Moren said.

"The conversation was everybody's going to have to do a little more," Moren said.

Foul trouble hurt the Hoosiers in their loss to Michigan, but so did the offense who couldn't produce shots. Indiana went 20-for-60 from the field and were out-rebounded 52-20.

Graduate student guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary led the group with 18 points, but even the Hoosiers' fight to play through wasn't enough to keep the road game winning streak alive.

"You're going to have fatigue within a game, especially after coming off 10 days off or more for some of us, but I'm not going to give ourselves excuses for anything," Cardaño-Hillary said.

Cardaño-Hillary said she was proud of her team for pushing through and not folding. The Hoosiers would get back in the gym to scout out the Golden Gophers, she said.

Indiana is currently on a four-game winning streak over Minnesota dating back to March 2019.

Junior guard Sara Scalia leads the Golden Gophers with an average 16.1 points per game. Redshirt junior forward Kadiatou Sissoko leads the team with 5.6 boards per game

The Hoosiers boast an average 71.5 points per game average in comparison to the Gophers' 68.4 points. The Gophers are shooting 40.6 percent from the field while the Hoosiers are averaging 46.1 percent.

Although Minnesota had a four-game losing streak in the new year, it is coming off a 57-55 win over Wisconsin on Jan. 30, its second win over the Badgers this season.

"There's a lot of basketball to be played, and the next one becomes the most important one" Moren said. "The sun's going to come up, and we got to look forward to playing Minnesota at home."

How to watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Who: Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-12, 3-7 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (14-3, 6-1 Big Ten)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-12, 3-7 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (14-3, 6-1 Big Ten) When : 7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 3

: 7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 3 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: BTN+

BTN+ Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

