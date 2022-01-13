Indiana Women's Basketball Guard Keyarah Berry Leaves the Team
The freshman guard is one of two players to leave the team this season as Caitlin Hose exited the team last year to focus on her studies.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball freshman guard Keyarah Berry is leaving the team.
The team released a statement Wednesday afternoon:
"Indiana guard Keyarah Berry will no longer be a member of the Indiana women’s basketball program but will continue to pursue her academic studies at the university. The program wishes her the best in her future endeavors."
Read More
The Rockmart, Ga. native was Rockmart High's all-time leading scorer and led her high school team to the Class AA final four in the 2019-20 season.
Berry is the second team member to leave this season. Graduate student Caitlin Hose, a Georgia transfer, also made her exit earlier this year to focus on her studies. Indiana's roster now has 11 players.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- HOOSIERS STAY AT NO. 6 IN AP POLL: Indiana remains the top ranked Big Ten team in the country holding their place at No. 6 for the second week in the Associated Press. The Hoosiers are coming off a win against Wisconsin and are now 4-0 in conference play. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA WINS FOURTH STRAIGHT CONFERENCE GAME: The Hoosiers win their 11th straight road game defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 76-53. This 4-0 conference record ties for the best Big Ten start since the 2019-20 season. CLICK HERE.
- HOOSIERS TO TAKE ON THE BADGERS: The No. 6-ranked Hoosiers opened up the Big Ten season with a 3-0 record and are looking to match their 2019-20 season 4-0 conference start with a win over Wisconsin. The Badgers are coming off a 20-day COVID-19 pause while the Hoosiers are fresh off a win over the former best Big Ten team in the country, Maryland. CLICK HERE.