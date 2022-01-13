Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Guard Keyarah Berry Leaves the Team

Indiana Women's Basketball Guard Keyarah Berry Leaves the Team

The freshman guard is one of two players to leave the team this season as Caitlin Hose exited the team last year to focus on her studies.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

IU Athletics

The freshman guard is one of two players to leave the team this season as Caitlin Hose exited the team last year to focus on her studies.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball freshman guard Keyarah Berry is leaving the team. 

The team released a statement Wednesday afternoon: 

"Indiana guard Keyarah Berry will no longer be a member of the Indiana women’s basketball program but will continue to pursue her academic studies at the university. The program wishes her the best in her future endeavors."

Read More

The Rockmart, Ga. native was Rockmart High's all-time leading scorer and led her high school team to the Class AA final four in the 2019-20 season.

Berry is the second team member to leave this season. Graduate student Caitlin Hose, a Georgia transfer, also made her exit earlier this year to focus on her studies. Indiana's roster now has 11 players.

  • HOOSIERS STAY AT NO. 6 IN AP POLL: Indiana remains the top ranked Big Ten team in the country holding their place at No. 6 for the second week in the Associated Press. The Hoosiers are coming off a win against Wisconsin and are now 4-0 in conference play. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA WINS FOURTH STRAIGHT CONFERENCE GAME: The Hoosiers win their 11th straight road game defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 76-53. This 4-0 conference record ties for the best Big Ten start since the 2019-20 season. CLICK HERE.
  • HOOSIERS TO TAKE ON THE BADGERS: The No. 6-ranked Hoosiers opened up the Big Ten season with a 3-0 record and are looking to match their 2019-20 season 4-0 conference start with a win over Wisconsin. The Badgers are coming off a 20-day COVID-19 pause while the Hoosiers are fresh off a win over the former best Big Ten team in the country, Maryland. CLICK HERE.

Indiana Women's Basketball bench
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Guard Keyarah Berry Leaves the Team

just now
Tiawan Mullen
Football

Big Ten Revises Indiana's 2022 Football Schedule, Illinois Now Opening Opponent

4 hours ago
IndianaXavierJohnsonBend
Basketball

Indiana's Xavier Johnson: 'I Heard The Boos, And I Know Where It Was Coming From'

4 hours ago
IllinoisTrentFrazierSmile
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup: Illinois Stays Perfect With Win over Nebraska; Penn State Cools Off Rutgers

13 hours ago
MichiganStateMaxChristieNebraska2
Basketball

Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 2): Spartans Take Over Top Spot After Purdue Loss

Jan 11, 2022
MissouriConnorBazalek
Football

Former Missouri Quarterback Connor Bazelak Signs With Indiana

Jan 11, 2022
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisAnimated
Basketball

Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_15708691
Basketball

Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

Jan 11, 2022