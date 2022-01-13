Indiana Women's Basketball Guard Keyarah Berry Leaves the Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball freshman guard Keyarah Berry is leaving the team.

The team released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

"Indiana guard Keyarah Berry will no longer be a member of the Indiana women’s basketball program but will continue to pursue her academic studies at the university. The program wishes her the best in her future endeavors."

The Rockmart, Ga. native was Rockmart High's all-time leading scorer and led her high school team to the Class AA final four in the 2019-20 season.

Berry is the second team member to leave this season. Graduate student Caitlin Hose, a Georgia transfer, also made her exit earlier this year to focus on her studies. Indiana's roster now has 11 players.

