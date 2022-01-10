Indiana Women's Basketball Stays Put at No. 6 in Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON Ind. — Indiana holds onto its No. 6 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 76-53 victory over Wisconsin where graduate guard Ali Patberg put up 18 points in the contest. The win improved Indiana's conference record to 4-0 tying the 2019-20 season for best start in the Big Ten.

Indiana remains the top ranked Big Ten team in the country followed by Maryland at No. 8 who the Hoosiers defeated on Jan. 2.

Michigan dropped three sports to No. 11, and Iowa is now off the list along with Ohio State who was ranked earlier in the season.

South Carolina remains the top team receiving 26 votes. The reigning NCAA champions, Stanford, will take second, and Louisville takes third place and even racked up four votes for first place.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Jan. 10. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (15-1)

2. Stanford (11-3)

3. Louisville (13-1)

4. North Carolina State (14-2)

5. Tennessee (15-1)

6. Indiana (12-2)

7. Arizona (11-1)

8. Maryland (12-4)

9. Iowa State (14-1)

10. Connecticut (7-3)

11. Michigan (13-2)

12. LSU (15-2)

13. Texas (11-2)

14. Baylor (10-3)

15. Georgia Tech (11-3)

16. Duke (11-2)

17. Georgia (13-3)

18. BYU (12-1)



19. Kentucky (8-4)

20. Notre Dame (11-3)

21. North Carolina (14-1)

22. Colorado (13-0)

23. Oklahoma (13-2)

24. South Florida (11-4)

25. Kansas State (13-2)

