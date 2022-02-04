Indiana Women's Basketball Versus Michigan State is Back On
Four games on Indiana's schedule have been postponed this season due to COVID-19 protocol. The matchup versus Michigan State is the first game to be rescheduled. Fans are encouraged to "Head to the Hall" for only $1 tickets on Feb. 12 for the rescheduled game.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball program released a statement Friday informing the postponed matchup between Indiana and Michigan State is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The original meeting on Jan. 19 was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within Indiana's program. Tickets from the original date will be valid, and all fans will be encouraged to be a part of the "Head to the Hall Game" where all tickets will be just $1.
Indiana has had to postpone four games this season either from COVID-19 protocol within its opponent's program or Indiana's own. This is the first game that has been rescheduled.
