Indiana Women's Basketball Versus Michigan State is Back On

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball program released a statement Friday informing the postponed matchup between Indiana and Michigan State is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The original meeting on Jan. 19 was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within Indiana's program. Tickets from the original date will be valid, and all fans will be encouraged to be a part of the "Head to the Hall Game" where all tickets will be just $1.

Indiana has had to postpone four games this season either from COVID-19 protocol within its opponent's program or Indiana's own. This is the first game that has been rescheduled.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball