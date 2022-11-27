Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Injury Update

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — In Friday's 96-81 win over Auburn, the Indiana women's basketball team still lost when its star player senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury in the Hoosiers' third offensive possession.

Berger sat on the end of the bench with her leg iced and elevated across a few seats for the rest of the game. Other players did their part, and five of them ended up in double scoring figures led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes with 26 points on Friday and 27 on Saturday versus Memphis.

"We battled some adversity these past few days and (Friday) having Berger go down and (Saturday) our game got prolonged," Holmes said. "We started almost an hour late, so things like that prepare us for down the stretch, and just handling our circumstances with maturity is really important."

Indiana head coach Teri Moren said she wanted to make it clear the floor was not the reason Berger went down despite playing in a ballroom at the Las Vegas Invitational.

Moren added Berger used crutches to get around the hotel all day Saturday just as precaution since the building was big, and she didn't want to aggravate her knee.

Berger sat out once again in the Hoosiers' 79-64 win over Memphis on Saturday night where four players scored in double figures.

"Everyone just needed to do a little bit more," Holmes said. "It doesn't matter what position you are or if you're coming off the bench or in the starting five...Grace is huge for us on both sides of the ball, so we just needed everyone to take that extra step and just be ready."

As for Berger, the Indiana doctors are aware of her situation and will get her seen as soon as possible when the team returns Sunday evening.

"She is due to have an MRI (Sunday) night when we land," Moren said. "We're supposed to land at 4 o'clock. I've been told she'll have her MRI anywhere between five and seven, and then we'll know more."

Moren said she's a person of hope and thought Berger had some good moments with their trainer Ben this weekend.

"I am optimistic because I need to be for her," Moren said.

