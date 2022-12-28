Skip to main content

Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Still Out, Kiandra Browne With Scheduled Doctor's Visit

Indiana head coach Teri Moren gives an injury update on point guard Grace Berger and forwards Kiandra Browne and Mona Zaric ahead of the Michigan State game on Thursday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wednesday morning, Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren gave an injury report for her team as it moves into Big Ten play on Thursday versus Michigan State.

First, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury at the Las Vegas Invitational in the early possessions of the Auburn game. She hasn't played a game since Nov. 25.

"Her status is still indefinite, but she is moving along very nicely" Moren said.

"Certainly it'll be up to Grace and how she feels, but everyday she's doing a little bit more which is really really good."

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) watches her teammates warm up before the Indiana versus Morehead State women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) watches her teammates warm up before the Indiana versus Morehead State women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

At the Morehead State game in mid-December, Berger was spotted wearing a leg brace extending from her upper right thigh all the way down to her ankle. However, she was walking around without crutches.

Second, junior forward Kiandra Browne hasn't seen the floor all season as she's been out with a thumb injury. 

"KB goes to the doctor I think when we return next week, and we're hopeful that she may get good news where she can start doing more," Moren said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, Browne started eight out of 30 games in place of now-senior forward Mackenzie Holmes who missed eight games following a left knee surgery. Browne averaged 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest. 

Indiana forward Kiandra Browne, center, drives to the basket against Iowa's Addison O'Grady during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Indiana forward Kiandra Browne, center, drives to the basket against Iowa's Addison O'Grady during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Finally, sophomore forward Mona Zaric's status is questionable for the road game Thursday.

"Mona woke up with a bad back, so she did not go (Tuesday), but other than that everybody else is healthy," Moren said. 

Zaric has played in seven games for 55 total minutes this season recording a season-high seven points and three rebounds versus Morehead State.

Indiana's Mona Zaric (24) shoots during the Indiana versus Morehead State women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Indiana's Mona Zaric (24) shoots during the Indiana versus Morehead State women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

The No. 4-ranked Hoosiers are 12-0 and have five players averaging in double-scoring figures including Berger who usually alternates with Holmes as the team's leading scorer.

While the Hoosiers had some tough matchups in non-conference play like Tennessee and North Carolina, the real test will come when Indiana is without its best point guard in Berger and supporting forward in Browne when it comes to a competitive conference.

  • HOOSIERS TO FACE MICHIGAN STATE ON THE ROAD The Hoosiers return from an 8-day game break with a road matchup versus Michigan State on Thursday. Indiana head coach Teri Moren said it's always a little concerning coming back after a pause. Plus, leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes has never played at the Breslin Center before. How to watch is inside the story. CLICK HERE
  • TERI MOREN'S JOURNEY TO A BANNER Indiana women's basketball has had great success the past few seasons showcasing its talent in multiple NCAA Tournaments and in the regular season with excellent defense by powerful starters and a deep bench. All of the success is thanks to head coach Teri Moren who set out to build a cream and crimson team that would win its first NCAA banner. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA STAYS AT NO. 4 IN AP POLL Indiana women's basketball will stay at the same AP Poll rank for the fourth consecutive week, still chasing No. 3 Ohio State as the highest-ranked Big Ten team. The full list complete with records is inside the story. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana women's basketball starters
Play
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Resumes Big Ten Play With Michigan State Road Game

By Haley Jordan
MichiganRonnieBellCelebratePurdue
Play
Football

College Football Bowl Schedule 2022-23: Dates, Gametimes, TV Information, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew
IndianaCharlieSpegalWarmups
Football

Former Hoosier Running Back Charlie Spegal Commits to Ball State

By Tom Brew
Indiana women's basketball
Basketball

Teri Moren's Tenure: Indiana Women's Basketball Journey to a Banner

By Haley Jordan
IndianaRobPhiniseePurdueUpset
Play
Basketball

Year in Review: Tom Brew's 10 Favorite Indiana Games in 2022

By Tom Brew
Trey Galloway fan
Basketball

Indiana Moves Up Two Spots to No. 16 in Associated Press Poll; Purdue Stays No. 1

By Tom Brew
Mackenzie Holmes
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Stays Put in Week 8 Associated Press Poll

By Haley Jordan
Screen Shot 2022-12-25 at 5.11.46 PM
Play
Basketball

Best Christmas Video: Hoosier Anthony Leal Uses His NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's School Loans

By Tom Brew