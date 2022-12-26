Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Stays Put in Week 8 Associated Press Poll

Indiana women's basketball will stay at the same AP Poll rank for the fourth consecutive week, still chasing No. 3 Ohio State as the highest-ranked Big Ten team. The full list complete with records is inside the story.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 8, the Indiana women's basketball team remains at No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the fourth consecutive week. 

South Carolina still tops the chart followed by Stanford and Big Ten favorite No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes played two games this week beating South Florida in overtime and then-ranked No. 16 Oregon four days before Christmas. 

The Hoosiers will face the Buckeyes in a top-four showdown on Jan. 26 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The next conference team in line is No. 12 Iowa with No. 14 Michigan and No. 16 Maryland rounding out the Big Ten.

This past week, Indiana had only one game in Butler for its last non-conference contest of the season. The Hoosiers shut down the Bulldogs 67-50 inside the Hall before Indiana will hit the road to face Michigan State on Dec. 29. 

Below is the full Week 8 poll complete with season records so far. Indiana's past and future opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (12-0)

2. Stanford (13-1)

3. Ohio State (13-0)*

4. Indiana (12-0)

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. North Carolina State (11-1)

7. Virginia Tech (11-1)

8. UConn (9-2)

9. LSU (12-0)

10. UCLA (12-1)

11. Utah (12-0)

12. Iowa (10-3)*

13. North Carolina (9-2)*

14. Michigan (11-1)*

15. Iowa State 8-2

16. Maryland (10-3)*

17. Oregon (10-2)

18. Arizona (10-1)

19. Gonzaga (12-2)

20. Oklahoma (10-1)

21. Creighton (8-3)

22. Kansas (10-1)

23. Baylor (9-3)

24. Arkansas (13-2)

25. St John's (12-0)

