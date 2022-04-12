Indiana's Ali Patberg Selected in Third Round of WNBA Draft by Indiana Fever

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Indiana women's basketball guard Ali Patberg has been selected as a WNBA third round draft pick by the Indiana Fever on Monday night.

The Columbus, Ind. native is staying in her home state and only 50 miles from her alma mater in Bloomington. As the 34th overall pick, Patberg is the first Hoosier women's draft pick since Jorie Davis in 2011 and only the fourth Hoosier to be drafted.

Indiana women's basketball in the WNBA:

Quacy Barnes - 1998 Third Round 22nd pick - Sacramento Monarchs

Jill Chapman - 2022 Second Round 21st pick - Detroit Shock

Jorie Davis - 2011 Third Round 33rd pick - Indiana Fever

Patberg originally began her college career at Notre Dame before transferring to Indiana for five seasons including her 2017-19 season on the bench due to NCAA transfer rules.

She left Bloomington as one of three players to earn four All-Big Ten honors and also led Indiana to two consecutive Sweet 16 appearances and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

She lands in the ninth spot on Indiana's all time leading scorer's list with 1,752 points and lands third in assists with 527 after playing and starting in 123 Hoosier games.

In her senior season, Patberg averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and shot 42.6 percent from the floor.

Patberg is one of four Big Ten players to find a new home in the WNBA. Northwestern's Veronica Burton was the seventh pick in the first round by the Dallas Wings. Michigan State's Nia Clouden was also drafted in the first round as the 12th overall pick by the Connecticut Sun.

In the second round, Michigan's Naz Hillmon was selected as the third pick by the Atlanta Dream.

Ali Patberg at Indiana Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) dribbles the ball up court after collecting a turnover against Iowa's Addison O'Grady during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) dribbles during the second quarter of an NCAA women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) reacts to a call during the women s Big Ten tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana won 70-62. Indiana's bench led by Ali Patberg (14) celebrate during the second half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

