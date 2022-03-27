Indiana Women's Basketball Wraps Up Season With Decorated Resume

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) smiles as they sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Adversity struck this season when starting forward Holmes went down with a left knee injury just ahead of the Nebraska game in January. She had a successful surgery but wasn’t able to play until mid-February.

Also, three Hoosier games were postponed, and one game was canceled due to COVID-19 complications within other programs and Indiana’s locker room too.

The Hoosiers expressed resiliency making it all the way to the Sweet 16 round in Bridgeport, Conn. even with a shortened schedule.

The Huskies ended Indiana’s season by winning 75-58 in the regional semifinals at Total Mortgage Arena. Indiana knew it would be tough to knock off the No. 2-seed Huskies who have been to the Final Four 13 seasons in a row.

Even though the Hoosiers couldn’t make it to the Elite Eight like last season, the Hoosiers achieved a milestone of making it to the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons.

“We've had a lot of moments where we can check them off,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “Like historical moments inside of our program, and to be able to get to back-to-back Sweet 16s — this is something that these guys are going to have forever.”

One historical moment was hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history with the highest seed number to date at No. 3 achieved by Indiana’s returning Elite Eight starters.