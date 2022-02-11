"Head to the Hall" for an Indiana Women's Basketball Rescheduled Matchup Versus Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 7-ranked Indiana Hoosiers will host its annual "Head to the Hall" game on Sunday at 3 p.m. versus the Michigan State Spartans in a rescheduled matchup.

Indiana (17-3, 9-1 Big Ten) was originally supposed to play Michigan State (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) on Jan. 19, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol within Indiana's program as part of the Hoosiers' 15-day break.

Since then, the Spartans have won four of their six games including their most recent 63-57 win over No. 4 Michigan, the Hoosiers' only Big Ten loss this season.

Michigan State is led by senior guard Nia Clouden who's averaging 21.3 points per game. Freshman forward Matilda Ekh adds 12.2 points contributing to the Spartans' average 73 points per game just barely higher than Indiana's 72.6 points.

The Hoosiers were led by starting forward Mackenzie Holmes until she was sidelined with a knee injury before the Nebraska game in mid-January.

"Since Mack's been out, there's been many games where it just seems like the offense has been hard to find, and we had to keep grinding away and at times manufacture the pieces in different spots," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

That all changed on Wednesday when the Hoosiers shut down Illinois 93-61 on the road. Graduate student guard Ali Patberg led the way with 26 points to move her up as Indiana's ninth all-time leading scorer with 1,613 career points. She also ranks third in program assists with 486.

"We expect Ali to be a force for us offensively," Moren said. "The last two games haven't looked like that for her, but I thought she came out tonight (Wednesday) and was assertive really looking to take shots."

In the mean time while Holmes heals, sophomore Kiandra Browne is replacing her as starting forward.

Moren said Browne is doing exactly what the team hoped she would do and loves when she snags the offensive rebound by tipping it out to her teammates. She totaled six points and six rebounds in the win over the Fighting Illini.

As far as Holmes goes, Moren said expect her to be back sooner than later.

"I think she's getting closer," Moren said. "She is on the floor not from a team perspective, but she is doing some individual stuff right now. I think everybody's excited about where she is right now in terms of her rehab and her recovery of getting back on the floor soon."

Until then, Indiana has more players that are eager to fill in. Freshman guard Kailtin Peterson came in off the bench in the Illinois win to relieve starters and put down a career-high 11 points on three three-pointers.

"I just try to stay ready and play hard whenever I'm in for my teammates and coaches," Peterson said. "We all work hard, and it's paying off, and we work together. We're close with each other."

The Hoosiers shot 57.6 percent from the floor in a game Moren called one of the team's best offensive performances.

"I felt like we were shooting the ball well," Moren said. "I felt like things were going our way, and I think it just gives everybody including our staff, including the bench a lot of energy and a lot of confidence that things are going our way."

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-3, 9-1 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (17-3, 9-1 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) When : 3 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 12

: 3 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 12 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: BTN+

BTN+ Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball