Indiana Women's Basketball Holds No. 4 Rank, Chasing Ohio State in Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball will hold onto its No. 4 spot in Week 7 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the third consecutive week.

South Carolina still tops the chart at No. 1 followed by Stanford and Big Ten foe Ohio State. Three more Big Ten schools in No. 13 Iowa, No. 15 Maryland and No. 19 Michigan round out the conference.

This week, the Hoosiers had only one game after a 10-day break following a 67-58 win on the road over Penn State. The Buckeyes, one of eight remaining undefeated teams including Indiana, beat UAlbany 82-57 in Columbus on Friday and will begin conference play on Wednesday versus Northwestern.

Indiana will face Ohio State on Thursday Jan. 26 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a top-4 showdown. Last season the Hoosiers knocked off Ohio State twice, once in the regular season and again in the third game of the Big Ten tournament where the Buckeyes were the No. 1 seed.

Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (11-0)

2. Stanford (11-1)

3. Ohio State (11-0)*

4. Indiana (11-0)

5. Notre Dame (9-1)

6. North Carolina (9-1)

7. NC State (11-1)

8. Virginia Tech (10-1)

9. UConn (8-2)

10. LSU (11-0)

11. UCLA (9-1)

12. Utah (10-0)

13. Iowa (9-3)*

14. Iowa State (8-2)

15. Maryland (9-3)*

16. Oregon (9-1)

17. Arkansas (13-0)

18. Arizona (9-1)

19. Michigan (10-1)*

20. Kansas (10-0)

21. Creighton (8-2)

22. Gonzaga (10-2)

23. Oklahoma (9-1)

24. Baylor (8-3)

25. St. John's (11-0)

Up next, Indiana will face Butler at home on Wednesday in the Hoosiers' final non-conference game of the season.

