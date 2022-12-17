How to Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Face Morehead State at Home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball is set to take on the Morehead State Eagles Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for its second to last non-conference game of the season.

The Hoosiers have met the Eagles four times for four wins in program history. In the last meeting, Indiana took down the Eagles 98-57 in the 2014-15 season inside the Hall.

Present day, the Eagles are coming off a loss to USC Upstate to put them at a 4-6 record while the Hoosiers stay perfect at 10-0.

Morehead State is led by senior guard Veronica Charles, who's stuffing the Eagles' stat sheet averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds per game and 39 steals. Junior forward Sophie Benharouga ranks second best on the roster with 10.1 points and 4.3 boards per game.

As a team, the Eagles are averaging 60.1 points per game shooting 37 percent from the field while the Hoosiers average 84 points shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.

The Hoosiers have six players averaging in double figures led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes with 20.6 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 boards.

Indiana head coach Teri Moren said the 10-day game break in between this matchup and the last versus Penn State gave some of her dinged up players the opportunity to rest and recover.

"We played a lot of games in a 10-day period, so I think we were mentally, physically tired — staff, players, all of us, so the break couldn't have come at a more perfect time for all of us," Moren said.

Graduate student forward Alyssa Geary tweaked her ankle in practice a couple weeks ago and missed both the Illinois and Penn State games but is said to be healing well.

"She's back in practice so I would say unless something, knock on wood here, strange happens, between the course of now and the game on Sunday," Moren said. "She's been back since Monday."

Moren gave her team last Friday and Saturday off as well as Monday and Thursday of this week to rest and also prepare for semester finals. When the team returned to practice, she said she was impressed with the high energy levels and the productivity because usually, a practice after break can be iffy.

Sunday, the Hoosiers have a chance to go 11-0 for Moren's best start in her nine-year tenure. The Hoosiers will then wrap up non-conference play with Butler on Wednesday, Dec. 21 before facing Michigan State on the road for the rest of Big Ten play.

How to Watch Morehead State Vs. Indiana

Who: Morehead State Eagles (4-6) vs. No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (10-0)(2-0)

When: Sunday, Dec. 18 2022 — 2 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall — Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: B1G+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

