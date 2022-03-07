Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Improves to No. 11 in AP Poll After Strong Big Ten Tournament Run

Indiana Women's Basketball Improves to No. 11 in AP Poll After Strong Big Ten Tournament Run

Not only does Indiana jump up three spots from last week in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but the Hoosiers are now the second highest ranked Big Ten team following No. 8 Iowa.

IU Athletics

Not only does Indiana jump up three spots from last week in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but the Hoosiers are now the second highest ranked Big Ten team following No. 8 Iowa.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana improves three spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after playing its way into the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Championship on Sunday.

Big Ten regular season and tournament champion Iowa is now the top-ranked Big Ten team at No. 8 followed by Indiana. Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State directly follow Indiana rounding out the ranked Big Ten teams.

South Carolina, Stanford and NC State didn't budge from the top three spots this week. The Gamecocks were stunned by Kentucky in the SEC Tournament championship bringing the Wildcats to No. 16 after not being ranked.

Stanford won the PAC-12 Tournament championship, and NC State won the ACC.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, March 7. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (29-2)

2. Stanford (28-3)

3. NC State (29-3)

4. Baylor (25-5)

5. Louisville (25-4)

6. UConn (24-5)

7. Texas (23-6)

8. Iowa (23-7)

9. LSU (25-5)

10. Iowa State (25-5)

Read More

11. Indiana (22-8)

12. Michigan (22-6)

13. Maryland (21-8)

14. Ohio State (23-6)

15. BYU (25-2)

16. Kentucky (19-11)

17. Virginia Tech (23-9)

18. North Carolina (23-6)

19. Tennessee (23-8)

20. Arizona (20-7)

21. Oklahoma (23-7)

22. Notre Dame (22-8)

23. Florida Gulf Coast (27-2)

24. Princeton (22-4)

25. UCF (22-3)

  • INDIANA FALLS TO IOWA IN BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP: It was neck and neck for the majority of the game until Iowa pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 74-67 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament win over Indiana on Sunday in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE.
  • HOOSIERS BEAT OHIO STATE IN SEMIFINALS: No. 5-seed Indiana brought down No. 1-seed Ohio State 70-62 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers will advance to the championship game on Sunday for the first time since 2002. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA DEFEATS MARYLAND IN QUARTERFINALS: No. 5-seed Indiana defeats No. 4-seed Maryland 62-51 in a thrilling quarterfinals game of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday. Indiana didn't allow Maryland to score a single three-pointer. Up next, the Hoosiers will advance to the semifinals to face No. 1-seed Ohio State. CLICK HERE

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary dribbles the ball down the court in Indiana's Big Ten Tournament matchup versus Iowa.
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Improves to No. 11 in AP Poll After Strong Big Ten Tournament Run

By Haley Jordan47 seconds ago
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, Ali Patberg and Grace Berger triple team Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.
Basketball

Hoosiers Fall to Iowa in Hard-Fought Women's Big Ten Tournament Final

By Haley Jordan7 hours ago
IllinoisTrentFrazierIowa
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament 2022 Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew7 hours ago
IllinoisAlfonsoPlummerIowa
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup: Illinois, Wisconsin Share League Title on Bizzare Final Day

By Tom Brew9 hours ago
OhioStateJoeyBrunkMichiganState
Basketball

Big Ten Daily (March 6): Plenty to Be Decided on Final Day of Regular Season

By Tom BrewMar 6, 2022
Ali Patberg high fives Nicole Cardaño-Hillary after a play.
Basketball

Indiana Upsets No. 1-Seed Ohio State in Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinals

By Haley JordanMar 5, 2022
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisPurdueJadenIvey
Basketball

Indiana Rally Comes Up Just Short in 69-67 Loss to No. 8 Purdue

By Tom BrewMar 5, 2022
IndianaRobPhiniseePurdueSashaStefanovic55
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Purdue in Real Time

By Tom BrewMar 5, 2022