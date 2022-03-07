Indiana Women's Basketball Improves to No. 11 in AP Poll After Strong Big Ten Tournament Run

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana improves three spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after playing its way into the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Championship on Sunday.

Big Ten regular season and tournament champion Iowa is now the top-ranked Big Ten team at No. 8 followed by Indiana. Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State directly follow Indiana rounding out the ranked Big Ten teams.

South Carolina, Stanford and NC State didn't budge from the top three spots this week. The Gamecocks were stunned by Kentucky in the SEC Tournament championship bringing the Wildcats to No. 16 after not being ranked.

Stanford won the PAC-12 Tournament championship, and NC State won the ACC.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, March 7. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (29-2)

2. Stanford (28-3)

3. NC State (29-3)

4. Baylor (25-5)

5. Louisville (25-4)

6. UConn (24-5)

7. Texas (23-6)

8. Iowa (23-7)

9. LSU (25-5)

10. Iowa State (25-5)

11. Indiana (22-8)

12. Michigan (22-6)

13. Maryland (21-8)

14. Ohio State (23-6)

15. BYU (25-2)

16. Kentucky (19-11)

17. Virginia Tech (23-9)

18. North Carolina (23-6)

19. Tennessee (23-8)

20. Arizona (20-7)

21. Oklahoma (23-7)

22. Notre Dame (22-8)

23. Florida Gulf Coast (27-2)

24. Princeton (22-4)

25. UCF (22-3)

