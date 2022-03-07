Indiana Women's Basketball Improves to No. 11 in AP Poll After Strong Big Ten Tournament Run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana improves three spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after playing its way into the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Championship on Sunday.
Big Ten regular season and tournament champion Iowa is now the top-ranked Big Ten team at No. 8 followed by Indiana. Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State directly follow Indiana rounding out the ranked Big Ten teams.
South Carolina, Stanford and NC State didn't budge from the top three spots this week. The Gamecocks were stunned by Kentucky in the SEC Tournament championship bringing the Wildcats to No. 16 after not being ranked.
Stanford won the PAC-12 Tournament championship, and NC State won the ACC.
Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, March 7. Records follow each school:
1. South Carolina (29-2)
2. Stanford (28-3)
3. NC State (29-3)
4. Baylor (25-5)
5. Louisville (25-4)
6. UConn (24-5)
7. Texas (23-6)
8. Iowa (23-7)
9. LSU (25-5)
10. Iowa State (25-5)
Read More
11. Indiana (22-8)
12. Michigan (22-6)
13. Maryland (21-8)
14. Ohio State (23-6)
15. BYU (25-2)
16. Kentucky (19-11)
17. Virginia Tech (23-9)
18. North Carolina (23-6)
19. Tennessee (23-8)
20. Arizona (20-7)
21. Oklahoma (23-7)
22. Notre Dame (22-8)
23. Florida Gulf Coast (27-2)
24. Princeton (22-4)
25. UCF (22-3)
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- INDIANA FALLS TO IOWA IN BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP: It was neck and neck for the majority of the game until Iowa pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 74-67 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament win over Indiana on Sunday in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE.
- HOOSIERS BEAT OHIO STATE IN SEMIFINALS: No. 5-seed Indiana brought down No. 1-seed Ohio State 70-62 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers will advance to the championship game on Sunday for the first time since 2002. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA DEFEATS MARYLAND IN QUARTERFINALS: No. 5-seed Indiana defeats No. 4-seed Maryland 62-51 in a thrilling quarterfinals game of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday. Indiana didn't allow Maryland to score a single three-pointer. Up next, the Hoosiers will advance to the semifinals to face No. 1-seed Ohio State. CLICK HERE