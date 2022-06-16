Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Forward Alyssa Geary

Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Forward Alyssa Geary

Welcome to our series where we introduce new Indiana women's basketball players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. We continue with Providence transfer and graduate student forward Alyssa Geary.

USA Today

Welcome to our series where we introduce new Indiana women's basketball players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. We continue with Providence transfer and graduate student forward Alyssa Geary.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our Indiana women's basketball series where we introduce a new player to wear the cream and crimson for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Up next is graduate student guard and Providence transfer Alyssa Geary.

Geary is one of seven new faces on Indiana's roster that totals 14 players. She graduated from Providence in spring 2022 with a degree in marketing and a COVID-19 bonus year to spend in the Hoosier state.

The 6'4" forward from Elmhurst, Ill. is the definition of steady improvement in college basketball. In her 2018-19 freshman season, Geary played in all 35 games as a rookie. The next year, she was only one of four Friars to play in all 32 contests while starting in 15 of them.

Continuing on the upward trend, Geary started all 21 games in her junior season and ranked second in scoring averaging 11 points per game. 

To round out her Friars career, she was the only player to start in all 30 games. Geary once again ranked second in scoring averaging 9.5 points per game and ranked third in assists (two) and blocked shots (1.1) per game.

She also reached double scoring figures 16 times and went on a 10-game streak scoring double digits.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since announcing her commitment to Indiana in March via her Instagram, Geary is now closer to her native Ill. home and already doing big things for the Hoosiers.

On June 7, Geary and Campus Ink, a Mark Cuban owned company, announced their NIL partnership via social media.

No starting lineups have been determined for the Hoosiers as it's way too early in the offseason to judge, but Geary is the tallest Hoosier on the roster and could be a nice replacement of alumna forward Aleksa Gulbe.

Other forwards up for the position are Kiandra Browne, who made eight starts last season in 30 games, Mona Zaric, and Lilly Meister. 

Alyssa Geary

USATSI_15413393

Jan 9, 2021; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) shoots against Providence Friars forward Alyssa Geary (32) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

USATSI_15684171

Mar 7, 2021; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Providence Friars forward Alyssa Geary (32) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles forward Lauren Van Kleunen (42) in the first quarter at Mohegan Sun. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

USATSI_15684315

Mar 7, 2021; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Liza Karlen (32) shoots against Providence Friars forward Alyssa Geary (32) in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

USATSI_17780634

Feb 27, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Providence Friars forward Alyssa Geary (32) defends against UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:

  • NEW PLAYER PROFILE YARDEN GARZON: Welcome to our series introducing new Indiana women's basketball arrivals for the 2022-23 season. Up next is 6-foot-2-inch guard Yarden Garzon from Ra'anana Israel. CLICK HERE. 
  • NICOLE CARDAÑO-HILLARY GOES PRO: Former Indiana women's basketball scrappy guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary is heading back home to Spain where she will play professionally for IDK-Euskotren in Donostia-San Sebastian. CLICK HERE.

Micah McFadden vs Ohio State
Football

Former Indiana Linebacker Micah McFadden Could 'Outplay His Draft Position'

By Jack Ankony18 hours ago
Xavier Booker and CJ Gunn
Basketball

Five-Star Cathedral Forward Xavier Booker Visits Indiana Wednesday

By Jack Ankony22 hours ago
Trey Galloway vs Purdue
Basketball

Sources: Trey Galloway Undergoes Groin Surgery

By Jack AnkonyJun 14, 2022
Mike Woodson March Madness
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup: Joe Lunardi's Latest Bracketology

By Jack AnkonyJun 14, 2022
Donaven McCulley Indiana
Football

Donaven McCulley Moving to Wide Receiver, According to Don Fischer

By Jack AnkonyJun 14, 2022
TJD Hunter Dickinson
Basketball

Where Does Trayce Jackson-Davis Stand Among Top Returning Players?

By Jack AnkonyJun 13, 2022
CJ Gunn 2
Basketball

IU Freshman C.J. Gunn Wins MVP of Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series

By Jack AnkonyJun 13, 2022
Asa Newell
Basketball

Class of 2024 Four-Star Recruit Asa Newell Visits Indiana

By Jack AnkonyJun 13, 2022