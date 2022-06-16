Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Forward Alyssa Geary

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our Indiana women's basketball series where we introduce a new player to wear the cream and crimson for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Up next is graduate student guard and Providence transfer Alyssa Geary.

Geary is one of seven new faces on Indiana's roster that totals 14 players. She graduated from Providence in spring 2022 with a degree in marketing and a COVID-19 bonus year to spend in the Hoosier state.

The 6'4" forward from Elmhurst, Ill. is the definition of steady improvement in college basketball. In her 2018-19 freshman season, Geary played in all 35 games as a rookie. The next year, she was only one of four Friars to play in all 32 contests while starting in 15 of them.

Continuing on the upward trend, Geary started all 21 games in her junior season and ranked second in scoring averaging 11 points per game.

To round out her Friars career, she was the only player to start in all 30 games. Geary once again ranked second in scoring averaging 9.5 points per game and ranked third in assists (two) and blocked shots (1.1) per game.

She also reached double scoring figures 16 times and went on a 10-game streak scoring double digits.

Since announcing her commitment to Indiana in March via her Instagram, Geary is now closer to her native Ill. home and already doing big things for the Hoosiers.

On June 7, Geary and Campus Ink, a Mark Cuban owned company, announced their NIL partnership via social media.

No starting lineups have been determined for the Hoosiers as it's way too early in the offseason to judge, but Geary is the tallest Hoosier on the roster and could be a nice replacement of alumna forward Aleksa Gulbe.

Other forwards up for the position are Kiandra Browne, who made eight starts last season in 30 games, Mona Zaric, and Lilly Meister.

Alyssa Geary Jan 9, 2021; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) shoots against Providence Friars forward Alyssa Geary (32) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Mar 7, 2021; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Providence Friars forward Alyssa Geary (32) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles forward Lauren Van Kleunen (42) in the first quarter at Mohegan Sun. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Mar 7, 2021; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Liza Karlen (32) shoots against Providence Friars forward Alyssa Geary (32) in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Feb 27, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Providence Friars forward Alyssa Geary (32) defends against UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball: