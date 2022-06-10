Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profiles: Guard Yarden Garzon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to our series where we introduce the Indiana women's basketball program's new recruits. Next up is Israeli freshman guard Yarden Garzon hailing from Ra'anana, Israel.

On Dec. 17, 2021, the Indiana program announced Garzon's signing to the team. Indiana head coach Teri Moren said she has been recruiting Garzon for a couple of years and that she's one of the "top players in Europe" thriving in elite competition sometimes up against WNBA players.

Garzon is a four-star recruit by Premier Basketball Report averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game for Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan, a basketball club in central Israel.

The 6-foot-2-inch guard one-upped herself averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, two assists, 1.8 steals and two blocks per game for the Israel National Team in the 2021 U20 European Challengers. Garzon is also a member of the Israel Senior National Team.

Moren said she's impressed by Garzon's versatile playing style with her strong rebounding skills and leadership at point guard. With the graduation of 6-foot-3-inch forward Aleksa Gulbe, Garzon will add some height to the Hoosiers' roster once again.

It must be in her blood, because Garzon's older sister Lior is also an experienced player in the States.

Lior, a 6-foot-1-inch forward, played her sophomore season at Villanova averaging about 20.9 minutes and 8.8 points per game. She has since transferred to Oklahoma State for the 2022-23 basketball season.

