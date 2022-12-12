Indiana Women's Basketball Holds Top 4 Spot in Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball will hold onto its No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Week 6 Poll.
This ranking is tied for the best one in program history when the Hoosiers first achieved this milestone in the 2021-22 season.
Earlier this week, Indiana defeated Big Ten opponent Penn State on the road to maintain a perfect 10-0 record tying for Hoosiers head coach Teri Moren's best start in her ninth season at the helm.
Also undefeated, Ohio State leads the Big Ten schools for another week at No. 3 while Indiana follows closely behind. Iowa moved up four spots after defeating Iowa State and Minnesota by double digit points as Hawkeye standout guard Caitlin Clark leads the charge with a 27.7 average points per game.
Maryland also moved up five spots beating Purdue and then-ranked No. 6 UConn in a big week for the Terrapins.
Rounding out the Big Ten ranked schools is the Michigan Wolverines, who bumped down five spots following a home game loss to Toledo.
Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.
1. South Carolina (9-0)
2. Stanford (10-1)
3. Ohio State (10-0)*
4. Indiana (10-0)
5. Notre Dame (8-1)
6. Virginia Tech (10-0)
7. North Carolina (8-1)*
8. NC State (9-1)
9. UConn (7-2)
Read More
10. UCLA (9-1)
11. LSU (9-0)
12. Iowa (8-3)*
13. Utah (8-0)
14. Iowa State (7-2)
15. Maryland (9-3)*
T 16. Oregon (7-1)
T 16. Creighton (8-1)
18. Baylor (7-2)
19. Michigan (9-1)*
20. Arizona (7-1)
21. Arkansas (12-0)
22. Kansas (9-0)
23. Gonzaga (9-2)
24. Oklahoma (8-1)
25. Villanova (9-2)
Up next, the Hoosiers will resume non-conference play versus Morehead State inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. ET.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- INDIANA TAKES DOWN PENN STATE The Hoosiers will bring back their first Big Ten road win of the season after defeating Penn State 67-58 in University Park. Down at the half, Indiana bounced back as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the charge with her third double-double of the season. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS WIN NCAA TEAM OF THE WEEK No. 4-ranked Indiana women's basketball earned the NCAA Team of the Week following two wins over North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and in its first Big Ten game of the season against Illinois. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA TO TAKE ON PENN STATE The Hoosiers will compete in their first conference road game of the season versus Penn State Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Read about how to watch and the matchup details between the Big Ten opponents. CLICK HERE