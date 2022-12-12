Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Holds Top 4 Spot in Associated Press Poll

IU Athletics

The Hoosiers will sit tight at No. 4 in the nation as they chase Ohio State, the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the AP Poll, and as other conference foes slowly swarm in on Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball will hold onto its No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Week 6 Poll

This ranking is tied for the best one in program history when the Hoosiers first achieved this milestone in the 2021-22 season.

Earlier this week, Indiana defeated Big Ten opponent Penn State on the road to maintain a perfect 10-0 record tying for Hoosiers head coach Teri Moren's best start in her ninth season at the helm.

Also undefeated, Ohio State leads the Big Ten schools for another week at No. 3 while Indiana follows closely behind. Iowa moved up four spots after defeating Iowa State and Minnesota by double digit points as Hawkeye standout guard Caitlin Clark leads the charge with a 27.7 average points per game.

Maryland also moved up five spots beating Purdue and then-ranked No. 6 UConn in a big week for the Terrapins.

Rounding out the Big Ten ranked schools is the Michigan Wolverines, who bumped down five spots following a home game loss to Toledo.

Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (9-0)

2. Stanford (10-1)

3. Ohio State (10-0)*

4. Indiana (10-0)

5. Notre Dame (8-1)

6. Virginia Tech (10-0)

7. North Carolina (8-1)*

8. NC State (9-1)

9. UConn (7-2)

10. UCLA (9-1)

11. LSU (9-0)

12. Iowa (8-3)*

13. Utah (8-0)

14. Iowa State (7-2)

15. Maryland (9-3)*

T 16. Oregon (7-1)

T 16. Creighton (8-1)

18. Baylor (7-2)

19. Michigan (9-1)*

20. Arizona (7-1)

21. Arkansas (12-0)

22. Kansas (9-0)

23. Gonzaga (9-2)

24. Oklahoma (8-1)

25. Villanova (9-2)

Up next, the Hoosiers will resume non-conference play versus Morehead State inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. ET.

