Indiana Women's Basketball Earns NCAA Team of the Week

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 4-ranked Indiana women's basketball earned the NCAA Team of the Week following two wins over North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and in its first Big Ten game of the season against Illinois.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, the NCAA announced Indiana as its NCAA.com Team of the Week after the Hoosiers pulled out great wins over then-ranked No. 6 North Carolina and Big Ten opponent Illinois.

In the same week, Indiana earned a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll tying for the program's highest rank in the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers are one of only nine ranked teams that remain undefeated in the AP Poll.

At 9-0 and 1-0 in conference, the Hoosiers celebrate one of their best starts in school history with just one win away from tying the program's best at 10-0.

On Dec. 1, the Hoosiers beat No. 6-ranked North Carolina 87-63 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Four Hoosiers scored in double figures led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes who put up 25 followed by junior guard Sydney Parrish's 24 points.

Parrish, an Oregon transfer, has been starting in place of senior guard Grace Berger who left the Auburn game at the Las Vegas Invitational with a right knee injury. She received an MRI the Sunday the Hoosiers returned home and has since been ruled indefinite for the time being.

Berger has been seen gracing the sidelines in crutches while supporting her team as a vocal leader. 

On Sunday, the Hoosiers won a narrow 65-61 home victory over Illinois with Holmes once again leading the charge at 23 points. Junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil followed up with 13 of her own. Moren said she's done a great job sliding over in place of Berger to take control of the offense.

On Thursday, the Hoosiers will face Penn State in University Park, Pa. at 7 p.m. before a 10-day break for the holidays.

