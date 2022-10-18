Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Ranks No. 11 in AP Preseason Poll

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the 58th consecutive week, the Indiana women's basketball team appears on the Associated Press Poll, earning No. 11 in the preseason rankings.

The key is consistency as last season the Hoosiers ended with a No. 11 ranking in the final poll of the season. 

The past two seasons, the Hoosiers have taken a trip to the Sweet 16 round, and had one Elite Eight run, under head coach Teri Moren. Now entering her ninth season at the helm, Moren has stressed more than ever before how bad the teams wants a banner.

The 2021-22 season ended with a 24-9 overall record with huge contributions from returning players guard Grace Berger and forward Mackenzie Holmes.

In this year's Preseason AP Poll, Iowa earns the highest Big Ten ranking at No. 4. Ohio State is only a few notches behind Indiana at No. 14 and followed by Maryland at No. 17, Nebraska at No. 22 and Michigan rounding out the top 25.

The stars next to each team indicate Indiana's opponents in the regular season, the five Big Ten teams plus Tennessee and North Carolina.

2022-23 Women's College Basketball Preseason AP Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Texas

4. Iowa*

5. Tennessee*

6. UConn

7. Louisville

8. Iowa State

9. Notre Dame

10. NC State

11. Indiana

12. North Carolina*

13. Virginia Tech

14. Ohio State*

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Maryland*

18. Baylor

19. Arizona

20. Oregon

21. Creighton

22. Nebraska*

23. South Dakota State

24. Princeton

25. Michigan*

