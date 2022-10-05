Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes Named Preseason All-Big Ten, Indiana Predicted to Finish Second

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Wednesday, the league announced that fifth year guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were named pre-season All-Big Ten team selections ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Louisville, Ky. native Berger led the team in scoring last season with 535 total points averaging 16.2 points per game. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Berger joined former players Ali Patberg and Aleksa Gulbe as one of the most winningest players in program history when she hit 90 wins last season. She has a whole other year to secure her lead in that category.

Berger was awarded 11 honors last season, some of the most notable including Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention, Big Ten All-Tournament Team and of course All-Big Ten First Team.

As for teammate Holmes from Gorham, Maine, the forward ranked fourth (only by a few points) in total points scored with 381 despite being out eight games with a left knee injury. She also averaged 15.2 points and a team-high seven rebounds per game.

Holmes raked in nine honors last year including WBCA All-American Honorable Mention, All-Big Ten Second Team and The Athletic preseason All-American Honorable Mention.

Adding more great news, the Hoosiers were also picked to finish second in the conference by the media and third by the coaches. In the media poll, Indiana trails behind Iowa who's led by the coaches and media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Caitlin Clark.

Take a look at the full list of preseason rankings below. The names in all caps were voted unanimously into the rankings.

2022-23 MEDIA BIG TEN PRESEASON RANKINGS

1. Iowa

2. Indiana

3. Ohio State

4. Maryland

5. Nebraska

2022-23 COACHES BIG TEN PRESEASON RANKINGS

1. Iowa

2. Ohio State

3. Indiana

4. Maryland

5. Michigan

2022-23 COACHES PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

GRACE BERGER, Grad., G, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa

MONIKA CZINANO, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland

Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan

Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska

TAYLOR MIKESELL, Sr., G, Ohio State

JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State

2022-23 COACHES/MEDIA BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball: