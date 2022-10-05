Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes Named Preseason All-Big Ten, Indiana Predicted to Finish Second
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Wednesday, the league announced that fifth year guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were named pre-season All-Big Ten team selections ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Louisville, Ky. native Berger led the team in scoring last season with 535 total points averaging 16.2 points per game. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Berger joined former players Ali Patberg and Aleksa Gulbe as one of the most winningest players in program history when she hit 90 wins last season. She has a whole other year to secure her lead in that category.
Berger was awarded 11 honors last season, some of the most notable including Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention, Big Ten All-Tournament Team and of course All-Big Ten First Team.
As for teammate Holmes from Gorham, Maine, the forward ranked fourth (only by a few points) in total points scored with 381 despite being out eight games with a left knee injury. She also averaged 15.2 points and a team-high seven rebounds per game.
Holmes raked in nine honors last year including WBCA All-American Honorable Mention, All-Big Ten Second Team and The Athletic preseason All-American Honorable Mention.
Read More
Adding more great news, the Hoosiers were also picked to finish second in the conference by the media and third by the coaches. In the media poll, Indiana trails behind Iowa who's led by the coaches and media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Caitlin Clark.
Take a look at the full list of preseason rankings below. The names in all caps were voted unanimously into the rankings.
2022-23 MEDIA BIG TEN PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Iowa
2. Indiana
3. Ohio State
4. Maryland
5. Nebraska
2022-23 COACHES BIG TEN PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Iowa
2. Ohio State
3. Indiana
4. Maryland
5. Michigan
2022-23 COACHES PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
GRACE BERGER, Grad., G, Indiana
Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana
CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa
MONIKA CZINANO, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa
Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland
Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan
Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska
TAYLOR MIKESELL, Sr., G, Ohio State
JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State
Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State
2022-23 COACHES/MEDIA BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa
Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:
- HOW TO MAKE A DEEPER RUN IN NCAA TOURNAMENT The Indiana women's basketball program has had great success during head coach Teri Moren's tenure. For two consecutive seasons, the Hoosiers made Sweet 16 appearances, one of which included an Elite Eight run. With seven veterans and seven new faces, what can Indiana do to get that banner? CLICK HERE
- INDIANA REFLECTS ON TITLE IX 50TH ANNIVERSARY Indiana basketball coach Teri Moren reflects on the benefits of Title IX the last 50 years. The law prohibits gender discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding, like that of Indiana University. While great strides have been made, there's more work to do. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS HAVE GREAT SUCCESS WITH TRANSFER PORTAL The Indiana women's basketball program has always had great transfers light it up for the Hoosiers, like Brenna Wise and Ali Patberg. Three new transfers from all corners of the country hope to do the same as they learn to mesh with a Hoosiers squad fresh off their second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. CLICK HERE