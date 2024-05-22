Indiana's Sara Scalia Signs With Magnolia Campobasso in Italy
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana women's basketball guard Sara Scalia announced Wednesday she has signed with Magnolia Campobasso, an Italian professional team.
"Officially signed a contract to play professional basketball with Magnolia Campobasso in Italy!" Scalia posted on X. "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue pursuing my dreams. I look forward to this next step in my journey and where it will take me! "
Scalia wrapped up her college career in 2023-24 by helping the Hoosiers go 26-6 and reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four seasons.
She set an Indiana single-season record with 103 3-pointers made last season, and in March she won the 2024 Hanes Women's 3-Point Championship. Scalia shot a career-high 42.7% from 3-point range and was named to the All-Big Ten first team.
A native of Stillwater, Minn., Scalia averaged 16.3 points per game during her fifth-year senior season, and she totaled 1,981 career points across three seasons at Minnesota and two at Indiana.