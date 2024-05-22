Hoosiers Now

Indiana's Sara Scalia Signs With Magnolia Campobasso in Italy

After wrapping up an impressive career with the Indiana women's basketball team, sharpshooter Sara Scalia announced Wednesday she'll begin her professional career with Magnolia Campobasso in Italy.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers guard Sara Scalia (14) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Iowa.
Indiana Hoosiers guard Sara Scalia (14) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Iowa. / Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana women's basketball guard Sara Scalia announced Wednesday she has signed with Magnolia Campobasso, an Italian professional team.

"Officially signed a contract to play professional basketball with Magnolia Campobasso in Italy!" Scalia posted on X. "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue pursuing my dreams. I look forward to this next step in my journey and where it will take me! "

Scalia wrapped up her college career in 2023-24 by helping the Hoosiers go 26-6 and reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four seasons.

She set an Indiana single-season record with 103 3-pointers made last season, and in March she won the 2024 Hanes Women's 3-Point Championship. Scalia shot a career-high 42.7% from 3-point range and was named to the All-Big Ten first team.

A native of Stillwater, Minn., Scalia averaged 16.3 points per game during her fifth-year senior season, and she totaled 1,981 career points across three seasons at Minnesota and two at Indiana.

