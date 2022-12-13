PHOTO GALLERY: This is What Indiana Women's Basketball 10-0 Looks Like
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Enjoy 25 Indiana women's basketball photos that reflect a 10-0 season, tying for Indiana head coach Teri Moren's best start in her nine-year tenure.
Indiana not only has beaten every team by a sizable sum give or take a couple games, but the team has found its way to a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll behind Big Ten opponent Ohio State.
This ranking ties for the program's best one since it was first achieved in the 2021-22 season.
The perfect record and top-four ranking doesn't mean Indiana hasn't played through adversity though. Late November, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury early in the Auburn game as part of the Las Vegas Invitational.
Read More
The Hoosiers have had to learn how to play without their star point guard, who's out indefinitely, tapping on Oregon transfer guard Sydney Parrish to come in off the bench and junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil to slide over to the one position.
Minus Berger, five Hoosiers are still averaging double-scoring figures led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes' 20.6 points per game. Holmes knows all too well what being hindered by injury looks like as she missed eight games last season with a left knee injury that required surgery.
Indiana is a gritty team and is still racking up the wins while Berger leads from the sidelines. Take a look.
Sydney Parrish
Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) shoots a three-pointer during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Grace Berger
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Mackenzie Holmes
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) battles a double team during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Alyssa Geary
Indiana's Alyssa Geary (32) shoots over Kentucky Wesleyan's Myah Montgomery (23) during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) smiles with teammates Mona Zaric (24), Sydney Parrish (33) and Sara Scalia (14) as they sing the alma mater after the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Teri Moren
Indiana Head Coach Teri Moren encourages her team during the Indiana versus Vermont women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Grace Berger
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) drives on Vermont's Marissa McDonald (22) during the Indiana versus Vermont women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Alyssa Geary and Yarden Garzon
Indiana guard Yarden Garzon (12) and Tennessee forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) fight for the ball during the NCAA women's college basketball game on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Sara Scalia
Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) tries to get past Indiana guard Sara Scalia (14) during an NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Lilly Meister
Tennessee forward Jasmine Franklin (14) tries to get around Indiana forward Lilly Meister (52) during the NCAA college basketball game between on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Grace Berger
Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) passes the ball off while guarding Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) and center Tamari Key (20) during an NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Grace Berger
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots during the Indiana versus Quinnipiac women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Alyssa Geary
Indiana's Alyssa Geary (32) scores over Quinnipiac's Mikala Morris (30) during the Indiana versus Quinnipiac women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Mackenzie Holmes
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) scores during the Indiana versus Quinnipiac women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Sydney Parrish
Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) scores and is fouled by North Carolina's Destiny Adams (20) during the second half of the Indiana versus North Carolina women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Henna Sandvik
Indiana's Henna Sandvik (21) makes a three-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus North Carolina women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Alyssa Geary
Indiana's Alyssa Geary (32) shoots during the first half of the Indiana versus North Carolina women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana's Sara Scalia (14) is introduced before the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22), Mackenzie Holmes (54) Yarden Garzon (12) and Sara Scalia (14) celebrate with Sydney Parrish (33) after she scored and is fouled by North Carolina's Destiny Adams (20) during the second half of the Indiana versus North Carolina women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Mackenzie Holmes
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) battles with Illinois' Kendall Bostic (44) for a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Sara Scalia
Indiana's Sara Scalia (14) passes during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Chloe Moore-McNeil
Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) scores around Illinois' Kendall Bostic (44) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Sydney Parrish
Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) makes a three-pointer over Illinois' Jada Peebles (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Lexus Bargesser
Indiana's Lexus Bargesser (1) shoots during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Mackenzie Holmes and Chloe Moore-McNeil
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) and Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) celebrate Holmes basket and a foul during the second half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Up next, the Hoosiers will resume non-conference play and face Morehead State inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. ET.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- SARA SCALIA IS THE MISSING PIECE Indiana senior guard Sara Scalia drained seven threes inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall last season while wearing a Minnesota jersey. Now as a Hoosier, Indiana head coach Teri Moren believes Scalia is the missing piece the team needed from downtown. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS HOLD NO. 4 SPOT The Hoosiers will sit tight at No. 4 in the nation as they chase Ohio State, the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the AP Poll, and as other conference foes slowly swarm in on Indiana. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA TAKES DOWN PENN STATE The Hoosiers will bring back their first Big Ten road win of the season after defeating Penn State 67-58 in University Park. Down at the half, Indiana bounced back as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the charge with her third double-double of the season. CLICK HERE