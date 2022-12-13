PHOTO GALLERY: This is What Indiana Women's Basketball 10-0 Looks Like

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Enjoy 25 Indiana women's basketball photos that reflect a 10-0 season, tying for Indiana head coach Teri Moren's best start in her nine-year tenure.

Indiana not only has beaten every team by a sizable sum give or take a couple games, but the team has found its way to a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll behind Big Ten opponent Ohio State.

This ranking ties for the program's best one since it was first achieved in the 2021-22 season.

The perfect record and top-four ranking doesn't mean Indiana hasn't played through adversity though. Late November, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury early in the Auburn game as part of the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Hoosiers have had to learn how to play without their star point guard, who's out indefinitely, tapping on Oregon transfer guard Sydney Parrish to come in off the bench and junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil to slide over to the one position.

Minus Berger, five Hoosiers are still averaging double-scoring figures led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes' 20.6 points per game. Holmes knows all too well what being hindered by injury looks like as she missed eight games last season with a left knee injury that required surgery.

Indiana is a gritty team and is still racking up the wins while Berger leads from the sidelines. Take a look.

Sydney Parrish © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) shoots a three-pointer during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Grace Berger © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Mackenzie Holmes © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) battles a double team during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Alyssa Geary © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Alyssa Geary (32) shoots over Kentucky Wesleyan's Myah Montgomery (23) during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Indiana Hoosiers © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) smiles with teammates Mona Zaric (24), Sydney Parrish (33) and Sara Scalia (14) as they sing the alma mater after the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Teri Moren © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana Head Coach Teri Moren encourages her team during the Indiana versus Vermont women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Grace Berger Indiana's Grace Berger (34) drives on Vermont's Marissa McDonald (22) during the Indiana versus Vermont women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Indiana's Grace Berger (34) drives on Vermont's Marissa McDonald (22) during the Indiana versus Vermont women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Alyssa Geary and Yarden Garzon © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana guard Yarden Garzon (12) and Tennessee forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) fight for the ball during the NCAA women's college basketball game on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Sara Scalia © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) tries to get past Indiana guard Sara Scalia (14) during an NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Lilly Meister Tennessee forward Jasmine Franklin (14) tries to get around Indiana forward Lilly Meister (52) during the NCAA college basketball game between on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Grace Berger © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) passes the ball off while guarding Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) and center Tamari Key (20) during an NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Grace Berger © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots during the Indiana versus Quinnipiac women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Alyssa Geary © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Alyssa Geary (32) scores over Quinnipiac's Mikala Morris (30) during the Indiana versus Quinnipiac women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Mackenzie Holmes © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) scores during the Indiana versus Quinnipiac women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Sydney Parrish © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) scores and is fouled by North Carolina's Destiny Adams (20) during the second half of the Indiana versus North Carolina women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Henna Sandvik © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Henna Sandvik (21) makes a three-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus North Carolina women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Alyssa Geary © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Alyssa Geary (32) shoots during the first half of the Indiana versus North Carolina women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Indiana Hoosiers © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Sara Scalia (14) is introduced before the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Indiana Hoosiers © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22), Mackenzie Holmes (54) Yarden Garzon (12) and Sara Scalia (14) celebrate with Sydney Parrish (33) after she scored and is fouled by North Carolina's Destiny Adams (20) during the second half of the Indiana versus North Carolina women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Mackenzie Holmes © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) battles with Illinois' Kendall Bostic (44) for a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Sara Scalia © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Sara Scalia (14) passes during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Chloe Moore-McNeil © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) scores around Illinois' Kendall Bostic (44) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Sydney Parrish © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) makes a three-pointer over Illinois' Jada Peebles (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Lexus Bargesser © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Lexus Bargesser (1) shoots during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Mackenzie Holmes and Chloe Moore-McNeil © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) and Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) celebrate Holmes basket and a foul during the second half of the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Up next, the Hoosiers will resume non-conference play and face Morehead State inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. ET.

