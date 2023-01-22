Indiana Women's Basketball To Face Fourth Ranked Opponent of Season, No. 14 Michigan on the Road

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — To start off the week Monday, No. 6 Indiana women's basketball will face its fourth ranked opponent of the season in No. 14 Michigan on the road.

Indiana head coach Teri Moren talks often about her team's defensive grittiness, which earned her Hoosiers the No. 1-ranked defense in the Big Ten holding their opponents to just 58.6 points per game. However, Michigan is right behind Indiana only allowing its opposing teams 60.4 points per contest.

Last time out, the Hoosiers lost in Ann Arbor 65-50 a little shy of a year ago. It was a rough shooting night for Indiana as it shot 33.3 percent from the field without star forward Mackenzie Holmes who was out at the time with a left knee injury.

Now, the Hoosiers have Holmes back and are averaging 50.3 percent from the floor and have only lost one game this season to Michigan State on the road.

However, the Wolverines will put up a good dogfight defending their home court as they are fresh off three consecutive Big Ten wins, each by 15 or more points. They're led by graduate student forward Emily Kiser from Noblesville, Ind. who's averaging 17.6 points per game as one of three players in double-digit scoring.

Kiser also leads the team with 6.8 boards per game, which ranks eighth in the conference.

Indiana has four players averaging double-figure scoring led by Holmes with 21.7 points per game and a team-high 8.2 rebounds for the fourth best in the Big.

The Hoosiers have plenty of momentum going into Ann Arbor as they are coming off an 83-72 road win over No. 21 Illinois on Wednesday where Moren became the program's all-time winningest coach with 189 wins.

As if that's not enough to celebrate, the Hoosiers matched their best start through 18 games in the victory over the Fighting Illini improving to a 17-1 season record. This ties for the best start since the inaugural season in 1971-72.

Moren and company know not to get too comfortable in a conference where six teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Moren was clearly emotional after the Illinois win but said she's glad that's over and the team can move on.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan

Who: No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (17-1)(7-1) vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (16-3)(6-2)

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (17-1)(7-1) vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (16-3)(6-2) When: Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center — Ann Arbor, Mich.

Crisler Center — Ann Arbor, Mich. Broadcast: BTN

BTN Radio: WHCC 105.1

