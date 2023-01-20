Watch the Hoosiers Celebrate Their All-Time Winningest Coach in Program History Teri Moren

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nine seasons in, Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren is now the program's all-time winningest coach after defeating No. 21 Illinois for her 189th Hoosier win.

“It’s a terrific milestone,” Moren said. “I’m grateful we were able to do it tonight with this group. It’s one of those snapshot moments, those pictures you take in your mind and you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

Moren said this both to her team after the win and in a post game press conference. When she tied Jim Izard's record at home versus Wisconsin just five days ago, the humble Moren said her kids know not to make a big deal out of it.

But on Wednesday, her team had to do at least a little something. The whole group wore graphic t-shirts of Moren wearing a crown designed by the Cuban Center following the game to which a surprised Moren addressed in her locker room speech above.

She also got a nice water bottle bath upon her entrance to the locker room with a team proud to be in her presence during such an accomplishment.

“When I was recruited here, I could see the vision Coach Moren had for this program, and she’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met,” senior forward Mackenzie Holmes said.

“She hates to lose way more than she loves to win, and I think that’s evident with her passion on and off the court for the game, for us. It's a really special thing that I’m able to play for her while she gets this milestone.”

Moren once again as humble as they come took time to address her staff and teams who helped her get to this point.

"It's never about one person," Moren said. "All the awards you get, it's always a team deal."

Associate head coach Rhet Wierzba has been with Moren all nine seasons, and fellow associate head coach Glenn Box has been around for seven. Plus, there's others behind the scenes who have helped make this achievement possible.

“I think you do reflect on how you got here, right?” Moren said. “Fred Glass was the person that gave me the chance and hired me and you think about the other assistants, your staffs that have gone through here with me.”

In her nine seasons thus far, Moren has led her Hoosiers to four NCAA Tournament appearances including back-to-back Sweet 16's and an Elite Eight run. She also led her team to its first WNIT Championship in 2018 for Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall's record crowd for a women's game.

The Wisconsin game's crowd this season came second to that number at 10,422 fans just five days ago.

Now that the celebration is over, it's back to work as Moren can look for more milestones to accomplish with her talented tribe.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Moren said. “We can move forward."

