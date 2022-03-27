Photo Gallery: Indiana Women's Basketball Versus UConn in the Sweet 16
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Enjoy 23 photos for the final time this season as Indiana leaves Bridgeport Conn. after an NCAA Tournament run that fell short.
The Hoosiers fell 75-58 to the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 on Saturday afternoon inside Total Mortgage Arena. While many Hoosier emotions were involved, it was still a wonderful season for Indiana as it finished with a 24-9 overall record.
For the last time, check out action photos of graduate student guards Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and senior forward Aleksa Gulbe.
Paige Bueckers
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) react after a foul on forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) by the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) shoots against UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aleksa Gulbe
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Geno Auriemma
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aleksa Gulbe
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Ali Patberg
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) work for the ball during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Grace Berger
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) work for the ball during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) work for the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Grace Berger
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Grace Berger (34) work for the ball during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Ali Patberg
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) shoots against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Ali Patberg
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Vs. UConn
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) drives to the basket against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Paige Bueckers
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Paige Bueckers
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Ali Patberg
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) drives the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Chloe Moore-McNeil
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) defends against Indiana Hoosiers guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aleksa Gulbe
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) shoots against Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Vs. UConn
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Grace Berger
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Grace Berger (34) work for the ball during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Grace Berger and Ali Patberg
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) returns the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Ali Patberg
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) returns the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Ali Patberg
Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma reacts from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
