Photo Gallery: Indiana Women's Basketball Versus UConn in the Sweet 16

Look at 23 photos from inside Total Mortgage Arena of Indiana's Sweet 16 matchup versus UConn on Saturday. The Huskies finished off the Hoosiers 75-58 to end Indiana's season.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Enjoy 23 photos for the final time this season as Indiana leaves Bridgeport Conn. after an NCAA Tournament run that fell short.

The Hoosiers fell 75-58 to the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 on Saturday afternoon inside Total Mortgage Arena. While many Hoosier emotions were involved, it was still a wonderful season for Indiana as it finished with a 24-9 overall record.

For the last time, check out action photos of graduate student guards Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and senior forward Aleksa Gulbe.

Paige Bueckers

USATSI_17970663

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) react after a foul on forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) by the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

USATSI_17970137

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) shoots against UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17970143

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Auriemma

USATSI_17970138

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17970144

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17970135

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

USATSI_17970140

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) work for the ball during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Grace Berger

USATSI_17970136

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) work for the ball during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

USATSI_17970150

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) work for the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Grace Berger

USATSI_17970146

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Grace Berger (34) work for the ball during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17970147

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) shoots against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17970153

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Vs. UConn

USATSI_17970665

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) drives to the basket against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Paige Bueckers

USATSI_17970518

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Paige Bueckers

USATSI_17970620

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17970597

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) drives the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Chloe Moore-McNeil

USATSI_17970606

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) defends against Indiana Hoosiers guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17970621

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) shoots against Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Vs. UConn

USATSI_17970662

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Grace Berger

Indiana's Grace Berger tries to block the ball in the Hoosiers' Sweet 16 matchup versus UConn.

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Grace Berger (34) work for the ball during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Grace Berger and Ali Patberg

USATSI_17970600

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) returns the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17970601

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) returns the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17970605

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma reacts from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

  • TEARS FLOW FOR ALI PATBERG: Indiana's women's basketball season ended on Saturday with a tough loss to Connecticut, and with it, the brilliant career or Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg finally came to a close. Tears flowed freely, and that's perfectly fine. The last chapter is always hard, and this certainly was a tough day for Patberg, who played great in her final game in an Indiana uniform. CLICK HERE.
  • UCONN TOPS INDIANA: Indiana made a second straight run in the NCAA Tournament, but the Hoosiers' women's team couldn't get past Connecticut on Saturday, giving up a big run in the third quarter that was too much to overcome in a 75-58 loss in the Bridgeport regional semifinals. CLICK HERE
  • UCONN'S AURIEMMA PRAISES HOOSIERS: Legendary Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said that ''Indiana is smart as hell,'' and considers them a real threat to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE
