Indiana Women's Basketball to Face Wisconsin in Afternoon Big Ten Showdown

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sunday afternoon, the No. 6 Hoosiers will welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 2 p.m. ET.

Indiana has won its last eight contests against the Badgers dating back to 2016. Plus, the Hoosiers haven't lost a home game against the Big Ten foe since 2012. All that is worth a note, but it's a new year and new team.

Wisconsin is led by senior guard Julia Pospisilova, who's averaging 13.5 points per game as one of five Badgers reaching double-figure scoring. Junior guard Halle Douglass leads in boards with 5.6 rebounds per game.

Currently the Badgers hold a 6-11 season record and had a 3-game losing streak before turning the tide and beating Minnesota and then Michigan State in the new year. Versus its opponents, the Badgers are behind in every statistical category except for assists and field goal percentage as the team is shooting 43.1 percent.

Meanwhile Indiana only holds one loss this season to Michigan State and since then have won three straight games including a victory over No. 9 Maryland in the Hall on Thursday. The Hoosiers now have two top-10 ranked wins in the same season for the first time in head coach Teri Moren's tenure and first time since the 2001-02 season.

In addition, Moren only needs one more win to tie the all-time coaching win record with Jim Izard at 188 victories over 12 seasons.

The Hoosiers are led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes averaging 20.8 points per contest and followed by three other double-figure scoring players. Holmes also leads on the boards with 8.1 rebounds per game.

Indiana is shooting 49.7 percent from the field and holding its opponents to only 57.9 points per game as the defensive leader in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers will also be expecting lots of little fans as more than 300 children, families and teams from youth-serving organizations across the state will attend the "Ball at the Hall" game put on by the Hoosier Ticket Project, an organization that removes financial barriers that prevent fans from attending Hoosier athletic events.

"Our hope is that every child in attendance walks out of this game inspired for their futures, both within athletics and beyond," said Hoosier Ticket Project director of engagement Amanda Pavelka.

How to Watch Wisconsin Vs. Indiana

Wisconsin Badgers (6-11)(2-4) vs. No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (15-1)(5-1) When: Sunday Jan. 14, 2023, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday Jan. 14, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall — Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall — Bloomington, Ind. Broadcast: B1G+

B1G+ Radio: WHCC 105.1

