Indiana Women's Basketball Hires Linda Sayavongchanh as New Assistant Coach

Make room for the Indiana women's basketball program's new assistant coach and recruitment coordinator Linda Sayavongchanh who comes to the Hoosiers from her coaching position at Creighton with a decorated resume.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball team adds new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Linda Sayavongchanh to its staff, the league announced Friday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball team adds new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Linda Sayavongchanh to its staff, the league announced Friday.

"We are excited to have Linda join our family,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

“Linda has a proven track record of recruiting, developing and coaching winning players. She has achieved great success at Creighton including last season’s Elite Eight run. Her attitude, work ethic and competitiveness will fit right in with our culture here at Indiana.”

Sayavongchanh spent the last seven seasons at Creighton in the same position. She helped lead the Bluejays to three NCAA Tournament appearances including the program's first trip to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in the 2022 season.

She worked with guards and combo players during her first four years on the job before moving into mentoring post players over her last three seasons.

Under her guidance, Creighton women's basketball had its first WNBA draft pick in Jaylyn Agnew who was selected 24th by the Washington Mystics. After being waived, she signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Dream in 2020.

Sayavongchanh also worked with All-Big East guards Marissa Janning, Temi Carda, Sydney Lamberty and forwards Audrey Faber, Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek.

“I am beyond excited to join the Hoosier family,” Sayavongchanh said. 

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Moren and her staff. They are unbelievable coaches, winners and most of all, great human beings. I’m looking forward to helping Indiana women’s basketball continue to be successful, and I can’t wait to get to work.” 

Before her coaching career, Sayavongchanh played at Drake from 2002-06 and was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection. She finished her playing career with 1,129 points and was named to the conference's All-Defensive team three times.

Sayavongchanh spent two years at Saint Louis from 2013-15 and on the bench in North Dakota from 2012-13 as well as Drake from 2009-12. Her graduate assistant career began at Minnesota-Duluth from 2007-09.

