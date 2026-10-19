Instant Observations From Indiana's Exhibition Win Over North Carolina

Indiana basketball got another opportunity to see how its rebuilt roster fits together Sunday against North Carolina.



The Hoosiers controlled the glass, received a scoring boost from Bryce Lindsay and showed they could maintain a lead even when their shots weren't falling against the Tar Heels.



Here are four observations from Indiana's 76-58 exhibition win over North Carolina.

Indiana dominates the glass again

Doing it against Butler was encouraging. Doing it against North Carolina gives Indiana more reason to believe rebounding can become a strength this season.



The Hoosiers outrebounded the Tar Heels 53-31, collecting 20 offensive rebounds and producing 17 second-chance points. Samet Yigitoglu, Aiden Sherrell and Sam Alexis combined for 26 rebounds, including 12 on the offensive end.

North Carolina won't be the biggest opponent Indiana faces this year, but it was still a tougher test for a frontcourt that overwhelmed Butler a week ago.



That gives Indiana some room for error offensively. The Hoosiers won't shoot well every night, but consistently getting another opportunity after a miss would make them less dependent on doing so.

Two exhibitions won't settle the question. They have, however, offered evidence that Indiana's offseason investment in size can translate into something meaningful on the court.

Bryce Lindsay makes his case for more

Bryce Lindsay entered just 68 seconds into Sunday's exhibition after Markus Burton picked up his second foul, and Indiana quickly found out how much scoring it had waiting on the bench.

Lindsay poured in 18 points in 15 first-half minutes, showing he could score at all three levels. The pair of deep 3-pointers stood out, but his ability to get to the free-throw line was just as encouraging.

Lindsay finished with 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting, giving Indiana another reason to feel comfortable when Burton leaves the floor.

After the Butler exhibition, Lindsay's role looked particularly useful as someone who could organize the second unit. Sunday showed how much more he might offer.



If this remains his role, it's easy to envision Lindsay entering the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year conversation. Whether he continues coming off the bench is a fair question, too.

Indiana's half-court defense holds up

Darian DeVries voiced his displeasure with Indiana's transition defense after the Butler exhibition. The Hoosiers allowed another 10 fast-break points against North Carolina, leaving more room for improvement there.

Once Indiana made the Tar Heels work against a set defense, however, the results were encouraging.



At the second half's under-eight media timeout, Indiana had just five of its 20 shots since halftime. Its lead had nevertheless grown by a point.

The Hoosiers spent much of the second half ahead by double digits despite shooting below 36% from the floor on the night and committing 15 turnovers.

North Carolina finished shooting 35% from the floor. Just as significant, Indiana usually secured the rebound after forcing a miss. The Hoosiers gave their defensive work a chance to matter by finishing possessions.

Jaeden Mustaf's value goes beyond his shooting

Jaden Mustaf's shooting hasn't been particularly encouraging through two exhibitions. His role, however, has been more revealing.



After going 2-for-10 against Butler, Mustaf finished with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting against North Carolina. Indiana will want better efficiency, but there are reasons to keep him heavily involved while he works toward it.

Mustaf drives with a force few other Hoosiers offer. That ability to put pressure on the rim has value, even if he still needs to finish those possessions more effectively.



His defensive assignment was telling, too. Mustaf opened against North Carolina's 6-foot-9 lead ball-handler, Neo Avdalas, and handled that matchup well more often than not.



Through two exhibitions, he looks like Indiana's best perimeter defender and a likely choice for difficult assignments throughout the season.



The efficiency needs to improve. But Mustaf has shown how he can help Indiana while that part of his game catches up.