IU commit C.J. Gunn Helps Team Indiana Win 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge

Pike High School in Indianapolis, Ind. hosted the 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge on Saturday. This one-day tournament featured teams comprised of high schoolers from Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Team Indiana featured 2022 IU commit C.J. Gunn, Ryan Conwell, Peter Suder, Tayshawn Comer, Charlie Williams, Ahmad Jarrard, Leland Walker, Travis Grayson, Shon Tupuola and Sean Paige.

The first game of the day saw Team Michigan defeat Team Wisconsin 119-116 in overtime. Trey Lewis, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Johnston, Iowa, led Team Michigan with 27 points. Lewis is drawing interest from Baylor, Belmont, Iowa and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Team Indiana faced off with Team Illinois in the day's second game, which was headlined by a 33-point effort from Indiana commit C.J. Gunn. The 6-foot-5 guard from Lawrence North High School shot 13-for-23 from the field, including a 5-for-12 clip from 3. Gunn, a three-star recruit, connected on both free throw attempts, grabbed six rebounds and finished with two steals, one block and two turnovers.

Gunn was given the green light all afternoon, attempting 11 more shots than any other player on Team Indiana in its first game. Team Indiana faced an early nine-point deficit midway through the first half, but led by as much as 17 in the second half. Gunn led all scorers and was named MVP in Team Indiana's to 115-104 win over Team Illinois.

Six players from Team Indiana finished in double figures in game one on Saturday, including 18 points from Ryan Conwell. Conwell is a 6-foot-3 guard from Pike High School, who is committed to play at South Florida. Eastern Kentucky commits Leland Walker and Tayshawn Comer also scored 14 and 13 points in this game, respectively.

And while Gunn's biggest impact for Indiana next year might be his 3-point shooting, he threw down a few impressive dunks on Saturday, too.

With this win, Team Indiana advanced to the championship game against Team Michigan. The star of this game was Comer, a 5-foot-11 guard from Cathedral High School.

Comer took home the MVP trophy after leading Team Indiana with 33 points in its 122-112 championship victory over Team Michigan. Conwell also contributed 28 points in the win.