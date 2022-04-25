Skip to main content
IU commit C.J. Gunn Helps Team Indiana Win 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge

IU commit C.J. Gunn Helps Team Indiana Win 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge

Indiana class of 2022 commit C.J. Gunn impressed this weekend with 33 points against Team Illinois in the 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge. Team Indiana also defeated Team Michigan to take home the championship trophy.

USA Today Network

Indiana class of 2022 commit C.J. Gunn impressed this weekend with 33 points against Team Illinois in the 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge. Team Indiana also defeated Team Michigan to take home the championship trophy.

Pike High School in Indianapolis, Ind. hosted the 2022 Prep Ball Stars Midwest Challenge on Saturday. This one-day tournament featured teams comprised of high schoolers from Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Team Indiana featured 2022 IU commit C.J. Gunn, Ryan Conwell, Peter Suder, Tayshawn Comer, Charlie Williams, Ahmad Jarrard, Leland Walker, Travis Grayson, Shon Tupuola and Sean Paige. 

The first game of the day saw Team Michigan defeat Team Wisconsin 119-116 in overtime. Trey Lewis, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Johnston, Iowa, led Team Michigan with 27 points. Lewis is drawing interest from Baylor, Belmont, Iowa and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Team Indiana faced off with Team Illinois in the day's second game, which was headlined by a 33-point effort from Indiana commit C.J. Gunn. The 6-foot-5 guard from Lawrence North High School shot 13-for-23 from the field, including a 5-for-12 clip from 3. Gunn, a three-star recruit, connected on both free throw attempts, grabbed six rebounds and finished with two steals, one block and two turnovers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gunn was given the green light all afternoon, attempting 11 more shots than any other player on Team Indiana in its first game. Team Indiana faced an early nine-point deficit midway through the first half, but led by as much as 17 in the second half. Gunn led all scorers and was named MVP in Team Indiana's to 115-104 win over Team Illinois. 

Six players from Team Indiana finished in double figures in game one on Saturday, including 18 points from Ryan Conwell. Conwell is a 6-foot-3 guard from Pike High School, who is committed to play at South Florida. Eastern Kentucky commits Leland Walker and Tayshawn Comer also scored 14 and 13 points in this game, respectively. 

And while Gunn's biggest impact for Indiana next year might be his 3-point shooting, he threw down a few impressive dunks on Saturday, too. 

With this win, Team Indiana advanced to the championship game against Team Michigan. The star of this game was Comer, a 5-foot-11 guard from Cathedral High School. 

Comer took home the MVP trophy after leading Team Indiana with 33 points in its 122-112 championship victory over Team Michigan. Conwell also contributed 28 points in the win.

Basketball

Indiana Transfer Portal Target Sean McNeil Chooses Ohio State

By Jack Ankony3 minutes ago
USATSI_17866907
Basketball

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo Announces Return for 2022-23 Season

By Tom Brew22 hours ago
MontverdeMalikReneauDrive
Basketball

Woodson Impressed With Malik Reneau's Skills on Both Ends of the Floor

By Tom BrewApr 22, 2022
Mike Woodson
Basketball

Transfer Portal Update: Dexter Dennis Visits Indiana, Hoosiers Eyeing Sean McNeil

By Jack AnkonyApr 22, 2022
JalenHoodSchifino
Basketball

Trio of Indiana Commits Named to Final SI99 Basketball Rankings

By Jack AnkonyApr 22, 2022
IndianaPaulRandolphMeetCoaches
Football

Meet the Coaches: Paul Randolph, Indiana Defensive Line Coach

By Jack AnkonyApr 20, 2022
Race Thompson warms up.
Other Sports

Charitable NIL Hoosiers For Good Earns Federal 501(c)3 Status

By Haley JordanApr 18, 2022
MontverdeMalikReneauBall
Recruiting

Montverde Forward Malik Reneau, Teammate of Jalen Hood-Schifino, Commits to Indiana

By Tom BrewApr 18, 2022