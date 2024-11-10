Jack’s Take: With Carlyle, Goode Hitting Shots, Indiana Can Take Next Step
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s transfer portal additions were why many saw the Hoosiers as a preseason top-25 team despite missing the NCAA Tournament last season.
Improving one of its biggest weaknesses in recent seasons – the Hoosiers ranked 12th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 32.4% and last in total attempts last year – was crucial. That’s why Indiana coach Mike Woodson brought in Stanford transfer Kanaan Carlyle and Illinois transfer Luke Goode.
As a true freshman last season, Carlyle shot 32% from 3-point range. While the percentage may not seem overly impressive, his 32 made 3-pointers would have ranked second among last year’s Hoosiers, behind only Mackenzie Mgbako. The 6-foot-3 Carlyle is the type of dynamic guard Indiana lacked last season, and he should help on the defensive end, too.
Woodson had first-hand familiarity with Goode, who played the last three seasons at Illinois and scored 11 points in a win over Indiana last year. At 6-foot-7, the Fort Wayne, Ind., native was a career 38.8% 3-point shooter at Illinois. Indiana didn’t have enough players like Carlyle or Goode a year ago. Teammates have also lauded Goode’s winning mindset, coming from an Elite Eight team.
Carlyle and Goode got off to slow starts at Indiana, combining to shoot 0 for 7 from the field and 0 for 5 from 3-point range in an 80-61 season-opening win Wednesday against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. That was only one game, of course, but it would be important to see them produce as the new-look Hoosiers build chemistry.
The Hoosiers came out sluggish for Sunday’s noon ET game against Eastern Illinois, which lost 112-67 Monday at Illinois and entered the game ranked 339th nationally, per KenPom.com. Lacking defensive urgency and committing eight turnovers by halftime, Indiana trailed the Ohio Valley Conference school 37-36 after 20 minutes.
“I thought we were still home in the bed asleep. It was awful,” Woodson said. “You got to give Eastern Illinois credit, because they played hard and made shots. I thought our defense intensity was just lacking in the first half.”
Indiana looked like a completely different team in the second half, though, outscoring Eastern Illinois 54-18 and eventually cruising to a 90-55 win. There were many reasons for the turnaround – increased defensive focus and dominance in the paint, to name a few.
But if you’re looking for something different from last year’s team, turn to Carlyle and Goode. In the first half, Goode drilled a 3-pointer in the corner, thanks to a strong cut and assist from Trey Galloway. Goode’s second 3-pointer of the day gave Indiana its first 20-point lead at 68-48 and was part of a 14-0 run. He finished the game with six points on 2-for-5 3-point shooting.
Carlyle’s first points as a Hoosier would have to wait a bit longer. He gave Indiana its first 30-point lead of the game with 4:32 to play, knocking down a 3-pointer to snap an 0-for-5 shooting day. He made another 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to end the game with six points and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
“It's huge,” Woodson said. “You know, I mean, I'm going to need [Carlyle] to make shots. Goode made a few shots tonight. As a coach I got to get them comfortable. They can make shots. I know they can. I've seen it since this summer when we assembled this team. We just got to keep working at it, taking it a practice at a time, and keep pushing these guys in the right direction.”
The Hoosiers’ win over Eastern Illinois was more about waking up in the second half than Carlyle and Goode knocking down a few shots. But in the big picture, if Indiana is to reach its aspirations of a Big Ten title and a deep NCAA Tournament run, they’ll have to be key pieces.
Sunday was a glimpse into how Carlyle and Goode can provide Indiana with what it didn’t have last season. After a slow start to their Indiana careers, seeing shots fall on Sunday had to be important for their confidence, vital for any outside shooter.
Moving forward, Woodson wants his players to keep letting it fly.
“I haven't told anyone on this team not to take shots. We scored 90 points tonight. That's a lot of points in college basketball,” Woodson said. “But I'm encouraging [Rice]. You got shots, knock them down. Hell, Goode, you got shots, shoot the ball. I didn't bring you here to not shoot it. Just got to stay positive with these cats and see where it leads us.”
