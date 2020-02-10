Jackson-Davis named Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for 4th Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor this week after his fine performance in Saturday's loss to Purdue.

Jackson-Davis had 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the 74-62 loss to the Boilermakers. He's won previously on Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16.

Jackson-Davis is having a fine freshman season, and he said last Friday that he was coming back for another year. Only Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has won the award more this year. He's won seven times.

Indiana's other freshman, guard Armaan Franklin, has won the award, too. He won it on Dec. 23 after beating Notre Dame on a last-second shot.

Penn State senior Lamar Stevens won the conference's Player of the Week award. he led the Nittany Lions to wins over Michigan State and Minnesota last week, averaging 28.5 points and seven rebounds per game. He had a career-high 33 points against Minnesota. Penn State plays at Purdue on Tuesday night.

Here are the award winners by week.

Nov. 11

Player: Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Nov. 18

Player: Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Freshman: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Freshman: Malik Hall, Michigan State

Nov. 25

Player/Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Dec. 2

Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Player: Jon Teske, MIchigan

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Dec. 9

Player: Luka Garza, Iowa

F: Kofi Cockburn, Iliinois

Dec. 16

Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Freshman:Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Dec. 23

Player: Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota

Player: D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Freshman: Armaan Franklin, Indiana

Freshman:: D.J. Carton, Ohio State

Dec. 30

Player:Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Jan. 6

Player:Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Freshman:Joe Toussaint, Iowa

Jan. 13

Player: Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Player:Trevion Williams, Purdue

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Jan. 20

Player:Luka Garza, Iowa

Freshman:CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Jan. 27

Player:Jalen Smith, Maryland

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinios

Feb. 3

Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Freshman: Franz Wagner, Michigan

Feb. 10

Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana