HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Jackson-Davis named Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for 4th Time

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor this week after his fine performance in Saturday's loss to Purdue.

Jackson-Davis had 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the 74-62 loss to the Boilermakers. He's won previously on Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16.

Jackson-Davis is having a fine freshman season, and he said last Friday that he was coming back for another year. Only Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has won the award more this year. He's won seven times. 

Indiana's other freshman, guard Armaan Franklin, has won the award, too. He won it on Dec. 23 after beating Notre Dame on a last-second shot.

Penn State senior Lamar Stevens won the conference's Player of the Week award. he led the Nittany Lions to wins over Michigan State and Minnesota last week, averaging 28.5 points and seven rebounds per game. He had a career-high 33 points against Minnesota. Penn State plays at Purdue on Tuesday night. 

Here are the award winners by week. 

  • Nov. 11

Player: Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin 

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

  • Nov. 18

Player: Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Freshman: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Freshman: Malik Hall, Michigan State

  • Nov. 25

Player/Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

  • Dec. 2

Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland 

Player: Jon Teske, MIchigan 

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

  • Dec. 9

Player: Luka Garza, Iowa

F: Kofi Cockburn, Iliinois

  • Dec. 16

Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Freshman:Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

  • Dec. 23

Player: Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota

Player: D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Freshman: Armaan Franklin, Indiana

Freshman:: D.J. Carton, Ohio State

  • Dec. 30

Player:Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

  • Jan. 6

Player:Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Freshman:Joe Toussaint, Iowa

  • Jan. 13

Player: Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Player:Trevion Williams, Purdue

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

  • Jan. 20

Player:Luka Garza, Iowa

Freshman:CJ Fredrick, Iowa

  • Jan. 27

Player:Jalen Smith, Maryland

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinios

  • Feb. 3

Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Freshman: Franz Wagner, Michigan 

  • Feb. 10

Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Bob Knight Will be at Assembly Hall vs. Purdue

The former Indiana coaching legend hasn’t stepped foot inside Assembly Hall for nearly 20 years. That’s all going to change Saturday when Indiana plays Purdue.

Tom Brew

by

M-townJoe

What Archie Miller Said About the Loss to Purdue

Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes took a big hit on Saturday when the Hoosiers lost to Purdue, 74-62

Tom Brew

by

ojsglove

Patrick Knight Enjoyed Saturday as Much as His Father Did

In a podcast with college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Patrick Knight, the son of Bob Knight and a former Indiana player himself, talks about how great the reunion day was.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Knight's Return is Closure For Many Former Players

Indiana's former players love being "Bob Knight guys,'' and several dozen of them were thrilled to be a part his return to Assembly Hall on Saturday.

Tom Brew

Live From Assembly Hall: The Bob Knight Watch is On

Bob Knight, the former legendary basketball coach at Indiana, is expected to appear at Assembly Hall Saturday for the first time in 20 years.

Tom Brew

by

ojsglove

Bob Knight's Return a Lovefest 20 Years in the Making

Indiana basketball fans were brought to tears with the return of legendary coach Bob Knight, who made his first appearance at Assembly Hall in 20 years on Saturday.

Tom Brew

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 'I'll Be Back Next Year For Sure'

Indiana freshman sensation Trayce Jackson-Davis said Friday that there's a lot to still add to his game, and that he'll be back at Indiana next year to do it.

Tom Brew

GameDay Preview: By the Numbers on Purdue vs. Indiana

There's the lot at stake in the first round of the in-state battle between Purdue and Indiana when the get together Saturday at Assembly Hall.

Tom Brew

Meet the Opponent: The Stories Behind the Up-and-Down Purdue Boilermakers

Much like Indiana, Purdue has been great at home all season and pretty terrible on the road. Here's a look at a few players who've made a difference.

Tom Brew

What Indiana Coach Archie Miller Said About Purdue on Friday

Indiana coach Archie Miller met with the media Friday a day ahead of the big in-state showdown with Purdue, and he's really impressed with how the Boilermakers are playing right now.

Tom Brew