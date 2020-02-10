Jackson-Davis named Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for 4th Time
Tom Brew
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor this week after his fine performance in Saturday's loss to Purdue.
Jackson-Davis had 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the 74-62 loss to the Boilermakers. He's won previously on Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16.
Jackson-Davis is having a fine freshman season, and he said last Friday that he was coming back for another year. Only Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has won the award more this year. He's won seven times.
Indiana's other freshman, guard Armaan Franklin, has won the award, too. He won it on Dec. 23 after beating Notre Dame on a last-second shot.
Penn State senior Lamar Stevens won the conference's Player of the Week award. he led the Nittany Lions to wins over Michigan State and Minnesota last week, averaging 28.5 points and seven rebounds per game. He had a career-high 33 points against Minnesota. Penn State plays at Purdue on Tuesday night.
Here are the award winners by week.
- Nov. 11
Player: Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Nov. 18
Player: Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Freshman: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Freshman: Malik Hall, Michigan State
- Nov. 25
Player/Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Dec. 2
Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland
Player: Jon Teske, MIchigan
Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Dec. 9
Player: Luka Garza, Iowa
F: Kofi Cockburn, Iliinois
- Dec. 16
Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Freshman:Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Dec. 23
Player: Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota
Player: D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
Freshman: Armaan Franklin, Indiana
Freshman:: D.J. Carton, Ohio State
- Dec. 30
Player:Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Jan. 6
Player:Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Freshman:Joe Toussaint, Iowa
- Jan. 13
Player: Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Player:Trevion Williams, Purdue
Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Jan. 20
Player:Luka Garza, Iowa
Freshman:CJ Fredrick, Iowa
- Jan. 27
Player:Jalen Smith, Maryland
Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinios
- Feb. 3
Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland
Freshman: Franz Wagner, Michigan
- Feb. 10
Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana