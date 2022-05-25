Joe Smith to Spend 40th and Final Season Broadcasting Indiana Athletics

Joe Smith announced on Wednesday that the 2022 Indiana football season will be his last. Smith will celebrate 40 years of broadcasting Indiana athletics alongside Don Fischer's, who is entering his 50th year as the Voice of the Hoosiers.

“I would not miss Don’s 50th season for anything in the world,” Smith said in a press release from IU athletics. “Nothing has made me happier than being a part of Indiana football and men’s basketball broadcasts with the best play-by-play man in the country. Don is a true friend and to share the booth with him one final year, well, it doesn’t get any better than that. IU has meant so much to me and my family, and I can’t wait to watch Coach Allen BUILD the Hoosiers back into a Top-25 program. I also want to thank Scott Dolson for his support and allowing me to close out my IU career on this incredible high note.”

Since 1983, Smith has been in charge of the pregame, halftime and postgame shows for Indiana football and men's basketball. He also holds the sports director position for WGCL-AM 1370 in Bloomington.

Smith's career in broadcasting started in 1969 at WAIK Radio in Galesburg, Ill. , After that, Smith worked with the late Bob Cook on “RFD4 Agri-Business Show” on WTTV-4 from 1973 to 1989. During that time, Smith was also the voice of IU TV Warmup Shows from 1978 to 1982. IU Coaches Shows from 1983 to 1996 and again from 2002 to 2004 were also hosted by Smith.

Entering his 53rd year of radio broadcasting in Bloomington, Smith has been honored with numerous awards throughout his career. In 1998, Smith was named Indiana Sportscaster of the Year, and in April 2003, he was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame.

In June 2004, Smith received the J.W. Bill Orwig Medal, which honors non-alumni for distinguished service to the University. President Michael A. McRobbie awarded Smith with the IU Bicentennial Medal in March 2020, which is given to individuals who, through their personal, professional, artistic or philanthropic efforts, have broadened the reach of Indiana University around the state, nation, and world. Most recently, Smith was welcomed into the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame in August of 2021.

In his final season, Smith will help John Herrick transition into his role. Herrick is a news anchor at 93.1 and Network Indiana in Indianapolis. Herrick broadcasts football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and softball games for the IHSAA Champions Radio and TV Network, the ISC Sports Network, ESPN+, and Ninestar TV.

“Even though broadcasting has taken me to many places, it still brought me back to Indiana,” Herrick said. “No matter where I have gone, I have always been a Hoosier. It is fitting, then, that I will be joining the IU broadcast team. I, like many others, grew up listening to Don Fischer and admiring his Hall of Fame work. Now I have the benefit of working alongside a legend and learning even more from Don throughout the football and basketball seasons. I look forward to bringing Hoosier Nation a broadcasting product it can be proud of.”

Stories related to Indiana athletics: