NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 25): Juwan Morgan's Utah Jazz Lose Game 5 to Denver Nuggets

Juwan Morgan and the Utah Jazz failed in their first attempt to close out the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, losing 117-107 in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

Morgan played only five minutes for the Jazz, and didn't score. He had three rebounds and an assist. Game 6 is on Thursday.

This has been the best of the first-round series, and it's been an epic individual showdown between Denver's Jamal Murray and Utah's Donovan Mitchell. Murray won the tussle Tuesday, scoring 42 points. Mitchell had 30.

Morgan is one of six former Indiana basketball players who reached the NBA playoffs.

Tuesday's other NBA game

Los Angeles Clippers 154, Dallas Mavericks 111: The Clippers made 22-of-35 three-pointers in a record-setting blowout of the Mavericks to win Game 5 and take a 3-2 lead in the series. Paul George, who had been struggling in the series, bounced back with 35 points for the Clippers.

Wednesday's NBA games

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. ET (TV: NBATV): The Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the East, look to close out the series in Game 5. After losing the opener, Milwaukee has dominated the past three games.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): Former Hoosier Eric Gordon scored 23 points for the Houston Rockets on Monday, but it wasn't enough in the loss to the Thunder. The series is now tied 2-2 and, obviously, Game 5 is critical. Gordon was 8-for-15 from the field, and 3-for-8 from three-point range, and the Rockets are relying on him a lot with All-Star Russell Westbrook still out.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): The Lakers took complete control of the series with a blowout victory on Monday, and now lead 3-1.

Round 2 previews

Boston (Romeo Langford) and Toronto (OG Anunoby) have already won their first-round series. They will play each other in the second round, starting on Thursday.

The Miami Heat eliminated Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers on Monday to advance to the second round. They will likely see Milwaukee in Round 2.

Former Hoosiers Thomas Bryant (Washington) and Yogi Ferrell (Sacramento) were in the bubble for the eight-game regular season but didn't make the playoffs. Cody Zeller (Charlotte), the ninth Hoosier in the Pros, didn't quality to play in the bubble. The Hornets were one of eight teams to not get invited to Orlando.

Best NBA Video of the Day

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks isn't just the future of the NBA anymore, he's the present, turning into a superstar right before our very eyes.