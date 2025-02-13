Hoosiers Now

Striplin's Career Night Not Enough As Indiana Falls 70-67 At Michigan

Karoline Striplin scored 28 points, the most in her Hoosier career, but Indiana's 18 turnovers proved costly in Wednesday's loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Karoline Striplin shoots over the Michigan defense Wednesday at the Crisler Center.
Indiana's Karoline Striplin shoots over the Michigan defense Wednesday at the Crisler Center. / Photo credit Indiana Athletic
Indiana had a chance to pick up a big road win Wednesday at Michigan, but the Wolverines made a few more crucial plays down the stretch to sneak away with a 70-67 win over the Hoosiers.

Indiana led by seven points with nine minutes to play and by four points with 2:37 remaining, thanks to a standout performance from Karoline Striplin. But the Wolverines outscored the Hoosiers 31-21 in the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth battle that was tied for 8:38 and went through seven lead changes.

The two costly stats for Indiana were turnovers and 3-point shooting. The Hoosiers committed 18 turnovers, which led to 17 Michigan points. Indiana went just 3 for 16 from 3-point range, tied for its fewest made 3-pointers of the season and its third-lowest percentage from beyond the arc.

That took away from an impressive game by forward Karoline Striplin. She led the Hoosiers with a season-high 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting, the second-most points in her four-year career. Her seven rebounds helped Indiana gain a 37-26 rebounding advantage.

Jordan Hobbs led Michigan with 24 points, followed by Syla Swords with 15 and Olivia Olson with 13.

Indiana got off to a strong start as back-to-back layups from Lexus Bargesser put the Hoosiers ahead 11-4 four minutes into the game. Despite shooting just 30.8%, Michigan went on a 7-0 to tie the game at 15-15 after one quarter of action.

The second quarter played out in similar fashion, with the Hoosiers and Wolverines trading short runs. Moore-McNeil's layup with 20 seconds left gave Indiana a narrow 29-27 advantage in what was a back-and-forth first half.

Indiana's 11 first-half turnovers led to 11 Michigan points, but it made up for that with solid defensive play and rebounding. The Hoosiers out-rebounded the Wolverines 21-13 and held Michigan to a 32.1% field goal percentage in the first half.

It appeared as if Michigan may gain control of the game in the third quarter, going on a 12-2 run in just under four minutes. That gave the Wolverines a 39-35 lead at the 5:20 mark, but the Hoosiers immediately responded with a run of their own.

Striplin scored six points during an 11-0 run that saw Indiana turn a four-point deficit into a seven point lead going into the fourth quarter. Julianna LaMendola also provided a boost off the bench with a 3-pointer during the run.

Indiana gained its largest lead of the game with a Striplin layup at the 9:14 mark of the fourth quarter. But the Wolverines wouldn't go away easily, with trio of 3-pointers from Syla Swords in a six-minute stretch. That cut the Hoosiers lead to 59-57 with three minutes to play.

Hobbs converted a crucial and-one layup with 1:06 to play, capping off a 7-0 run that put the Wolverines ahead 64-61. Striplin kept the Hoosiers alive with two baskets in the final minute, but Shay Ciezki's missed 3-pointer with 13 seconds left was Indiana's last chance. Michigan secured the victory by going 4 for 4 at the free throw line down the stretch.

With this loss, Indiana falls to 15-9 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers return home to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a noon ET tipoff against Purdue on Saturday.

