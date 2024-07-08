Kel'el Ware Scores 26 Points For Miami Heat in NBA Summer League
Kel'el Ware is off to a good start with the Miami Heat in NBA Summer League action.
After scoring 12 points in his debut on Saturday, Ware led the Heat on Sunday with 26 points and 11 rebounds in a 102-86 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.
The 7-foot center made 12-of-21 attempts from the field but went 2-for-5 from the free throw line and missed both 3-point attempts. He also added three assists and a block in over 29 minutes.
“This game I really wanted to show my offensive side more,” Ware said postgame. “I feel like the more I get comfortable, it’s going to be way better than it was today.”
Miami's next summer league game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET against the Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN2 and ESPN-plus.
Miami drafted Ware with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Indiana, where he played one season under coach Mike Woodson. As a Hoosier, Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
"Kel'el is a three-and-D center," said Adam Simon, the Miami Heat Vice President of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager. "It is not easy to find 7-footers that can play out on the perimeter offensively and also be able to defend with his ability to shot-block and defend the post. For us, that was very appealing. He's gonna give us versatility on both ends and his skill set fits us. The things he does well are things that coach (Spoelstra) is going to be able to use. I think it's a great fit — be able to block shots, defend the rim, shoot threes, he's got a great touch in the post. I think his skill set will be great to play with Bam and as well as when Bam's off the court."
Now Ware joins a roster headlined by All-NBA guard Jimmy Butler and All-Star center Bam Adebayo. The Heat went 46-36, finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Ware will wear No. 7 for the Heat.
Ware inked a four-year deal worth $22,512,733 million, with $9,542,760 guaranteed at signing, according to Spotrac. He is set to make $4,655,040 during his rookie season and $4,887,720 during his second season, both guaranteed.
Entering Ware's third season in 2026-27, Miami has a club option worth $5,120,400. The Heat have another club option before Ware's fourth season 2027-28, which is worth $7,849,573. The club option deadline is Oct. 31 both years. If Ware stays with the Heat for four seasons, he will become a restricted free agent ahead of the 2028-29 season.