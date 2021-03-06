LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Purdue in Real Time

Indiana has an eight-game losing streak to Purdue, but the Hoosiers are intent on ending that Saturday at Mackey Arena, where the two bitter in-state rivals finish off the regular season with a critical Big Ten game for both teams.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Greetings from INSIDE Mackey Arena here in West Lafayette, where we're all set for another in-state battle between Indiana and Purdue. It's the final regular season game of the year for both teams, and there's still plenty at stake.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, including the latest point spread information and my three keys to the game. CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our live blog this season, where have you been? Seriously, though, what we do keep you informed with all the latest news and opinions from inside the arena in real time. The most recent post is at the top, with a time stamp, so just keep refreshing to follow along.

Here we go:

2 p.m. ET – Same starters as in the past couple of game with Armaan Frankin out. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and the masked Race Thompson up front, with Jerome Hunter, Al Durham and Lafayette native Rob Phinisee at the guards.

1:55 p.m. ET – No change to the point spread. Remains at Purdue minus-7. Money flowing in evenly on both sides. My friend Walter Ego is calling this another "Back Up The Truck'' game, of which he's 6-0 this month. Big chunks on Purdue, both with the spread and the money line.

1:50 p.m. ET – With no one in the "Paint Crew'' seats, it's going to be up to you, the readers, to say that ''IU sucks.''

1:45 p.m. ET – Here's to hoping today is a historic day. This is, hopefully, the last basketball game I cover – IN MY LIFETIME – without any fans. Starting next week with the Big Ten Tournament, we're back with some fans in the stands. This has been weird all year, but it's really strange here at Mackey for this rivalry game with no fans in the stands.

1:30 p.m. ET – It's official that Indiana sophomore guard Armaan Franklin (foot) is not playing. He's in street clothes. Race Thompson is dressed and going through the full warm-up drill. Looks like he'll give it a go